Diet Doc Nutritional Experts Help Mediterranean Diet Patients Achieve Long Term Weight Loss Success

MANCHESTER, NH--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Following a healthy diet can be difficult, even with the surplus of weight loss options available in the market. Identifying harmful dietary habits and avoiding certain types of foods is a struggle for most individuals, despite easy accessibility to diet plans. Even though many dieters successfully lose weight in the short-term, the chances of consistent weight loss or weight loss retention for 5 years or more is as low as 5%. Emotional eating and inactive lifestyles make weight loss even more challenging.

The Mediterranean Diet, regularly praised as one of the healthiest diets out there, has helped many individuals lose weight consistently. It involves following a balanced regimen of high amounts of olive oil, legumes, unprocessed cereals, fruits and vegetables; moderate amounts of fish, dairy, and wine; and restricted consumption of non-fish meat or meat products. It offers many benefits such as reducing health issues like heart disease and diabetes and improving brain function.

The Mediterranean Diet promotes healthy weight loss based on balancing protein, carbohydrate and fat consumption. One of the best things about this diet is its flexibility as it can be easily customized to an individual's health and nutritional needs. Nevertheless, it can be confusing to maintain a diet in the long-term, no matter how effective it may be in the short-term. It is, therefore, important to set habits that set dieters up for weight loss success in the long run. This is exactly what Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, aims to help patients accomplish.

Diet Doc offers direct nutritional counseling and doctor-supervised diet planning to all patients. Adherence to the Mediterranean Diet is made possible by examining individual body composition, dietary needs and specific weight loss goals prior to dieting. At Diet Doc, the primary goal is to optimize fat loss with minimal muscle loss.

Simply pursuing a well-known diet like the Mediterranean Diet does not guarantee weight loss success. Long-term diet planning based on nutritional needs and changing lifestyle choices is crucial. At Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, dieters are advised to pursue doctor supervision and nutritional customization instead of pursuing fad diets to "lose weight fast". Ideally, a diet should add currently lacking nutrients and eliminate foods that enhance weight gain. At Diet Doc, patients receive custom-designed weight loss programs and diet consulting. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures and detailed future planning

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

Diet Doc programs and aids have a long history of alleviating issues like heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension through healthy weight loss. With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

