Diet Doc Offer Nutritional Counseling For Long-Term Weight Loss Success With Mediterranean Diet

PARKERSBURG, WV--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Choosing a healthy and affordable diet is more challenging than ever with the surplus of weight loss options in the market. While the American obesity rate has nearly reached 35%, the weight loss market has exceeded $64 billion. With emotional eating and inactive lifestyles leading to unprecedented levels of weight gain, obesity levels may not decline anytime soon. More than ever, making an educated dietary choice is important.

Of the variety of diets available in the market, one of the most popular and widely praised diets is the Mediterranean Diet. Renowned for helping individuals lose weight consistently, the Mediterranean Diet is one of the healthiest diets out there. It involves following a balanced regimen of high amounts of olive oil, legumes, unprocessed cereals, fruits and vegetables; moderate amounts of fish, dairy, and wine; and restricted consumption of non-fish meat or meat products. Additionally, it helps dieters reduce health issues like heart disease and diabetes while improving brain function.

Furthermore, the Mediterranean Diet involves healthy weight loss through balancing protein, carbohydrate and fat consumption. It is extremely flexible and can be easily customized to an individual's health and nutritional needs. Customizing a diet to an individual's dietary needs instead of following a cookie-cutter approach is crucial because individuals have unique lifestyles, body types, dietary histories, and nutritional needs. Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, helps patients achieve long-term weight loss success through direct nutritional counseling, doctor supervision, and customized diet planning to all patients.

Diet Doc helps patients adhere to healthy diets like the Mediterranean Diet by customizing the diet to their body composition, dietary needs, past weight loss failures and specific weight loss goals. At Diet Doc, the primary goal is to optimize fat loss with minimal muscle loss. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures and detailed future planning

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

Diet Doc programs and aids have a long history of alleviating issues like heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension through healthy weight loss. With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo