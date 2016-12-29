Diet Doc Offers a Broader Perspective on the 'Zero Sugar Diet' that Addresses Widespread Insulin Resistance and Obesity

MANCHESTER, NH--(Marketwired - December 29, 2016) - Added sugars, sweeteners and processed syrups (high fructose for example) have snuck their way into almost all diet foods, processed foods and beverages for over 30 years. Sweeteners in particular, have shown up in low-calorie meals to maintain their taste for many years. Only within recent years have consumers become aware of the prevalence of sugar use as well as its detrimental effects on the body. Excess sugar consumption has been linked to; diabetes, inflammation, obesity and even mental disorders such as depression and anxiety. Due to this understanding, many individuals are becoming more mindful of their sugar intake and are opting for diets such as the Zero Sugar Diet, the Diabetic Diet, the Mediterranean Diet and others that can drastically reduce the amount of sugar they are consuming on a daily basis.

Dr. Nishant Rao, Medical Director of the successful weight loss program -- Diet Doc has studied the link between sugar and excess weight gain and theorizes that, "When it comes to obesity, issues with insulin are driven by an inability to metabolize sugar and carbohydrates correctly, which leads to an increased rate of fat storage." When too much sugar or carbohydrates are consumed, but are not burned off, this can have a profound impact on several hormones which can negatively affect one's ability to lose weight efficiently. Dr. Rao continues, "When an excess of carbs and especially quickly metabolized carbs (like pure sugar or highly processed refined carbohydrates) are consumed it can lead to a condition called insulin resistance, where the cells of the body have stopped 'listening' to the signal from the insulin hormone and therefore don't correctly process or metabolize carbohydrates which instead get converted to fat."

Given that this is a very common scenario for many people who struggle with weight loss, Diet Doc has found it critical to focus on net carbohydrate consumption along with the carbohydrate glycemic index in order to address the issue of insulin resistance. For many individuals, consistent dietary changes over time can successfully reverse negative metabolic trends and place them in a better position to lose fat. Diets where only sugar restriction is the only focus without any guidelines on specific macros in grams for not only carbohydrates, but also protein and fat won't address the insulin resistance issue as effectively. Diet Doc offers a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, along with products and individualized coaching to help individuals fight sugar addiction and lose weight fast. Existing patients are losing up to 20 pounds per month safely and effectively.

New patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo