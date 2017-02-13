Diet Doc Offers Comprehensive Nutritional Counseling And Safer Weight Loss Solutions For hCG Diet

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Despite an excess of weight loss solutions, most people are not clear enough about their dietary goals to lose weight quickly and effectively. If dieters were more specific about their dietary goals and knowledgeable about past weight loss failures, dieting would be an easier process. According to Dr. Nishant Rao, the resident medical expert at Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, when most people say "weight loss," they mean "fat loss." However, the ideal solution for most individuals, based on Dr. Rao's observations, is "optimal fat loss with minimal muscle loss." To achieve this, it is necessary to clearly identify dietary goals and establish the "macro targets" of the diet, which include the protein, carbohydrate and fat components. With the variety of options available, dieters can choose between high-protein, low-carb diets like the Ketogenic Diet or more varied options like the Mediterranean Diet or the Paleo Diet. In many cases, according to Dr. Rao, Diet Doc tends to favor the Paleo Diet, Wild Diet, Ketogenic Diet and the Jumpstart Diet as "blueprints for diet target macros for patients."

In moderate to extreme cases, however, simple lifestyle changes and dieting alone aren't enough. In these situations, a customized hCG diet plan may be recommended. The Diet Doc hCG plan is not to be confused with the original Simeons hCG diet, which was developed in the 1950s and discouraged by Diet Doc as it was practically a starvation diet that limited daily consumption to 500 calories. Diet Doc, instead, has worked with medical experts to better understand hCG and the dietary conditions it requires to be simultaneously safe and effective. After continuous research lasting several decades, Diet Doc has created a flexible diet program that involves consuming no less than 800 calories (and up to 1250 calories) daily without negatively affecting the rate of rapid weight loss. These high-calorie programs offer safe weight loss and are advised for patients considering hCG treatment.

At Diet Doc, patients are urged to fully understand personal dietary needs and obtain a customized diet based on nutritional recommendations. Because dieting involves major lifestyle changes and continuous reduction of calories consumed, Diet Doc offers weight loss and diet consulting to all patients, regardless of their dietary needs or history. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid weight loss

An understanding of why previous weight loss attempts have failed

Customized diet plans that curb hunger

Avoidance of the starvation approach to dieting and focusing instead on specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

Diet Doc programs and aids have a long history of alleviating issues like heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension through healthy weight loss. And with a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast, no matter how extreme the case may be. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

