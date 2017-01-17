Diet Doc Offers Comprehensive Sermorelin Therapy For Anti-Aging and Rapid Weight Loss

MANCHESTER, NH--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Old age leads to many undesirable changes that negatively affect organs, bodily functions, and weight regulation. Hormone production becomes, similarly, considerably decreased or ineffective altogether. On a gender-specific basis, aging leads males to gradually lose testosterone while females experience reduced estradiol and estrogen-related hormones, often during or after menopause. Many individuals experience sexual difficulties, muscle loss, lowered energy, and excessive weight gain are common as well. And while there is no permanent solution for aging, there are products that can slow the process or ease the symptoms.

One of the best solutions available is sermorelin, an artificially engineering hormone that helps to stimulate the secretion of Growth Hormone Releasing Hormone (GHRH). Sermorelin is administered in multiple dosages and involves enabling the body to secrete HGH (Human Growth Hormone), which alleviates symptoms of aging. It must be noted that while there are other options available, like growth hormone replacement therapy (GHRT) using recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), research suggests that sermorelin therapy is the easiest and most effective option.

At Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, sermorelin therapy is facilitated by an expert medical team to promote anti-aging. At Diet Doc, sermorelin therapy involves using an added peptide, Growth Hormone Releasing Hexapeptide (GHRP) 2 or 6, that promotes faster results. The therapy is prescription-based and is delivered through a simple injection. Sermorelin GHRP 6 is designed for men who want anti-aging effects like boosted metabolism, decreased body fat and increased muscle mass in less time through diet and exercise alone. Sermorelin GHRP 2 is for both men and women who want to pursue fat burning and anti-aging while promoting a leaner body and increased body mass. Overall, sermorelin therapy offers various options for all body types and has been effective for individuals with a variety of nutritional needs while offering various notable benefits:

Development of lean body mass with less body fat

Reduction of body fat

Increased energy, vitality and endurance

Enhanced strength and ability to heal from wounds or surgery

Improved cardiovascular and immune function

Production of IGF-1, an insulin like growth factor

Better sleep quality and protein synthesis

Improved pancreatic and liver function

Increased skin density, bone density and collagen production

