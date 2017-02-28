Diet Doc Offers Customized Mediterranean Diet, Recently Linked To Pain Reduction For Obese Individuals

BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Obesity rates have been consistently rising for decades and numerous health issues like diabetes and heart disease are linked to the condition. Although a lot remains unknown about the short- and long-term ramifications of obesity, it is also linked to chronic pain. Recent research indicates that eating a Mediterranean diet could decrease the likelihood of an overweight individual experiencing chronic pain. The study discusses the connection between obesity and chronic pain and suggests inflammation as a possible pain-enhancing factor. Therefore, "anti-inflammatory foods including fish, nuts and beans" are recommended "as a key to preventing or reducing that pain. The quality of food we consume, as it turns out, is as crucial as the quantity of it.

Based on a model that accounted for age, depression, medication usage, and joint pain, the study determined a clear pattern between decreased pain and eating more fish and plant-based proteins like nuts and beans. The Mediterranean Diet, as the research suggested, is one of the ideal diets for obese individuals experiencing pain and anyone searching for a balanced eating regimen. The Mediterranean Diet involves high amounts of olive oil, legumes, unprocessed cereals, fruits and vegetables; moderate amounts of fish, dairy, and wine; and little to no non-fish meat or meat products.

The Mediterranean Diet promotes healthy weight loss based on balancing protein, carbohydrate and fat consumption. One of the best things about this diet is its flexibility as it can be easily customized to an individual's health and nutritional needs. Nevertheless, it can be confusing to maintain a diet in the long-term, no matter how effective it may be in the short-term. It is, therefore, important to set habits that set dieters up for weight loss success in the long run.

At Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, the Mediterranean Diet is customized to a patient's needs based on individual health and nutritional needs. By balancing protein, fat, and carbohydrate consumption and offering antioxidants like L-Carnitine for patients struggling with a low metabolism and excess stored body fat, Diet Doc helps patients increase fat metabolism by transferring it to the mitochondria and enhancing the body's ability to release stored body fat. As a result, patients often experience stabilized energy levels, improved recovery after workouts, and enhanced cardiovascular health.

Of course, simply pursuing a well-known diet like the Mediterranean Diet does not guarantee weight loss success. Long-term diet planning is based on nutritional needs and changing lifestyle choices is crucial. At Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, dieters are advised to pursue doctor supervision and nutritional customization instead of pursuing fad diets to "lose weight fast." Ideally, a diet should add currently lacking nutrients and eliminate foods that enhance weight gain. At Diet Doc, patients receive custom-designed weight loss programs and diet consulting. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures and detailed future planning

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo