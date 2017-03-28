Diet Doc Offers Doctor-Supervised And Customized Military Diet For Rapid And Effective Weight Loss

MONTGOMERY, AL--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - The United States has no shortage of fad diets and weight loss supplements promising a slimmer body through rapid weight loss. Around 45 million Americans diet each year, spending an estimated $33 billion annually on weight loss products. However, almost two-thirds of Americans are overweight or obese, facing serious health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, heart disease and more. For this reason, regular physical activity and monitored calorie consumption are crucial. A long-term weight loss solution, ideally monitored by a doctor and customized to the dieter's nutritional needs, is also important for consistent weight loss progress.

The Military Diet, or the 3 day diet, has been described as a fast way to lose up to 10 pounds within a week. The Military diet plan essentially involves dieting for three days with four days off every week. Dieters also receive an optional menu plan, consisting of a 1500-calorie diet plan, if they choose to continue losing their during their off days. Fans of the Military Diet regard it as a "comprehensive" solution that prioritizes quick and effective weight loss over slow and steady dieting. It has been recognized as a great way for busy individuals to lose a few pounds, to fit into a wedding dress within a few weeks, for instance.

The Military Diet may be effective in promoting short-term and emergency weight loss for many people. However, obtaining maximal weight loss results while maintaining long-term weight loss is another matter. Over the long run, weighing and measuring every aspect of a diet gets challenging, with many dieters giving up on long-term weight loss goals. In addition, gradual weight gain is a problem that occurs over the course of decades in small increments of around 1 pound per year, even without extremely fatty diets. Following a strict diet for 3 out of 7 days every week, as most dieters tend to do, doesn't necessarily result in long-term weight loss or eliminate gradual weight gain issues. This makes it crucial for individuals to consider long-term diet planning, including analyzing nutritional needs and personalized weight loss goals.

At Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, all dieters are encouraged to seek doctor supervision to ensure consistent and healthy weight loss. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Fast and healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

Diet Doc programs offer a doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life. For patients who struggle with portion control or emotional eating, Diet Doc offers doctor-supervised supplements like NeuroDoc, which helps curb sugar and carbohydrate cravings while reducing stress. Medical weight loss solutions like this, even in combination with popular diets like the Military Diet, has been shown to be effective when supervised by a health professional and customized to an individual's dietary needs, according to Diet Doc's resident medical expert Dr. Rao. More than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month and maintain weight loss with an easy-to-follow, doctor-prescribed diet.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo