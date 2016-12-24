Diet Doc Offers Doctor-Supervised Military Diet to Help Patients Maintain Gradual Weight Loss

MERIDIAN, MS--(Marketwired - December 24, 2016) - Most weight loss programs are complicated, lengthy and do not address specific nutritional needs. Weighing and measuring every aspect of one's diet can get tedious. As a result, many individuals give up on long-term weight loss endeavors, despite their goals to lose weight fast. It is important for adults to have a clear picture of their nutritional needs and weight loss goals, however. Gradual weight gain occurs over the course of decades in small increments of around 1 pound per year, even without extremely fatty diets. This makes it crucial to pursue a healthy diet and smart lifestyle choices on a regular basis.

If an individual does not maintain gradual weight loss to counteract gradual weight gain and gathers a few pounds they need to shed quickly, the Military Diet is a popular option. The Military Diet, also known as the 3 day diet, offers a "comprehensive" solution that prioritizes quick and effective weight loss versus slow and steady dieting. The Military Diet has been praised as a great way for busy individuals to lose a few pounds, to fit into a wedding dress within a few weeks, for instance. It involves a strict diet plan for three days with four days off every week. It must be noted, however, that when unsupervised by a medical professional, the Military Diet, like any other weight loss plan, can be risky. Following a strict diet for 3 out of 7 days every week doesn't necessarily result in long-term weight loss or encourage consistently healthy eating habits.

At Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, all dieters are encouraged to seek doctor supervision to ensure consistent and healthy weight loss. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Fast and healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

Diet Doc programs offer a doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life. For patients who struggle with portion control or emotional eating, Diet Doc offers doctor-supervised supplements like Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN), a powerful appetite suppressant that helps counter food addiction and emotional eating. Medical weight loss solutions like LDN, even in combination with popular diets like the Military Diet, has been shown to be effective when supervised by a health professional and customized to an individual's dietary needs, according to Diet Doc's resident medical expert Dr. Rao. More than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month and maintain weight loss with an easy-to-follow, doctor-prescribed diet.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

