Diet Doc Offers Exclusive Doctor-Customized 'Mediterranean Diet' to Promote Mental and Physical Health

AUBURN, ME--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Over 30% of America's population currently consists of overweight and obese individuals who continuously battle issues like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer. Diet and nutritional programs, attempting to remedy these issues, are also prevalent. Among the countless dietary options available in the market, the Mediterranean Diet is one of the most popular and effective. The Mediterranean Diet is a great option for individuals wishing to balance protein, carbohydrate and fat consumption while losing weight in a healthy and effective way. It recommends a balanced regimen of:

High amounts of olive oil, legumes, unprocessed cereals, fruits and vegetables

Moderate amounts of fish, dairy, and wine

Restricted consumption of non-fish meat or meat products

Recent research has shown that the Mediterranean Diet, which has been shown to reduce risks like diabetes, heart disease and stroke may also be helpful for promoting brain health. As humans age, the brain shrinks and loses brain cells, which affects memory and learning ability. According to the study, individuals who closely followed the Mediterranean Diet were more likely to retain more total brain volume than those who did not. This suggests that eating habits not only affect physical health but mental health, particularly related to long-term brain function, as well.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, offers direct nutritional counseling and doctor-supervised diet planning to all patients. Adherence to the Mediterranean Diet is made possible by examining individual body composition, dietary needs and specific weight loss goals prior to dieting. At Diet Doc, the primary goal is to optimize fat loss with minimal muscle loss. To maximize weight loss results and target individual needs based on dietary needs and past weight loss struggles, Diet Doc offers solutions like Metwell, which helps balance metabolism and reduce appetite without harmful side effects, even for patients with conditions like MetS. Medical weight loss solutions like these, even in combination with popular diets like the Mediterranean Diet, have been shown to be effective in addressing portion control or emotional eating issues. Such solutions, of course, are most effective under doctor-supervision.

Diet Doc offers weight loss and diet consulting to all patients, regardless of their dietary needs or history. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Fast and healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo