Diet Doc Offers Flexible Mediterranean Diet And Nutritional Guidance For Any Weight Loss Need

SANTA FE, NM--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Declared one of the healthiest diets in the world, the Mediterranean Diet has been consistently promoted as one of the best ways to lose weight. The Mediterranean Diet involves balancing protein, carbohydrate and fat consumption while losing weight in a healthy and effective way. It encourages a healthy diet consisting of high amounts of olive oil, legumes, unprocessed cereals, fruits and vegetables; moderate amounts of fish, dairy, and wine; and restricted consumption of non-fish meat or meat products. Shown to alleviate health issues like diabetes, the Mediterranean Diet benefits include reducing heart disease and stroke while promoting brain health.

It must be noted, however, that the Mediterranean region of the world includes nearly 20 countries that offer a diverse array of foods. For this reason, there is no single specific "Mediterranean diet." In reality, the Mediterranean diet is quite flexible and different versions of the diet have certain key components in common: lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains and nuts, and animal protein (mostly fish with minimal poultry). Mediterranean diets utilize olive oil as a replacement for most other fat sources, minimize salt in favor of fresh herbs and spices, and limit sweets and red meat. Red wine is also consumed in moderation with many meals. Because there is no specific Mediterranean diet, it can be easily customized to an individual's health and nutritional needs, which is what Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, aspires to do.

Diet Doc offers direct nutritional counseling and doctor-supervised diet planning to all patients. Adherence to the Mediterranean Diet is made possible by examining individual body composition, dietary needs and specific weight loss goals prior to dieting. At Diet Doc, the primary goal is to optimize fat loss with minimal muscle loss. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Fast and healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

To facilitate a healthier weight loss process, solutions like Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) are available to address extreme cases of food addiction, excessive hunger, and emotional eating. LDN, in particular, is a powerful appetite suppressant that increases dopamine levels to improve mood, reduce inflammation, and balance brain chemistry in order to break the cycle of craving carbs and sugar. Medical weight loss solutions like LDN, especially in combination with popular diets like the Mediterranean Diet, are always doctor-supervised and have been effective for patients wishing to lose weight fast.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo