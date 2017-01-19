Diet Doc Offers Safer Weight Loss Alternatives For The hCG Diet Than Starvation-Based Simeons Method

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - The hCG diet has, historically, been controversial because of its application within the Simeons diet. Despite being associated with dramatic weight loss of up to a pound per day, the hCG diet wasn't very well understood until recently. The original hCG diet, or Simeons diet, involved combining low doses of hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin), a hormone produced during pregnancy, with extremely low caloric intake to promote rapid weight loss by burning "abnormal" fat, located in cells and around internal organs. In theory, hCG accumulates in the hypothalamus, sends a signal to areas with excess fat storage, and makes fat loss possible. That original hCG formula, however, is seriously dangerous because it is essentially a starvation diet that caps daily consumption to 500 calories. It leads to harmful side effects like weakness, muscle loss, and hair loss. The Obesity Medicine Association has highlighted the dangers of the hCG-based Simeons method, marking it as unsafe and not recommended.

However, hCG can be applied in a safer, non-harmful setting. Apart from the Simeons method of hCG dieting, there are high-calorie programs that offer doctor-supervised hCG weight loss.

For instance, Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss program, happens to be the only weight loss related organization in the United States that discourages the Simeons method since 2009. Through in-house clinical studies, Diet Doc's medical professionals deemed the original hCG diet as too dangerous. Then, after thorough research over the last several decades, Diet Doc created a novel diet program that involves consuming no less than 800 calories (and up to 1250 calories) daily without negatively affecting the rate of rapid weight loss.

Unlike many hCG drops available online, which are neither FDA-regulated nor prescription-strength, Diet Doc offers personalized diet planning and various prescription medications in the form of injections and sublingual tablets.

Although hCG hormone treatment plans are effective in promoting weight loss, they can be dangerous if not administered by qualified healthcare professionals with deep knowledge of hCG and its related dietary restrictions. Diet Doc, therefore, offers unlimited clinical support, direct doctor supervision, and easy-to-follow ketogenic diet plans that are customized to each patient's specific health and nutritional needs.

Diet Doc's 800- to 1250-calorie diet is far safer, healthier and more effective in promoting rapid weight loss without adverse side effects. Diet Doc programs and aids have a long history of alleviating issues like heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension through healthy weight loss. And with a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

