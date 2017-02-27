Diet Doc Offers Weight Loss And Weight Maintenance Alternatives To The Dangerous Original hCG Diet

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Even after following a consistent weight loss process and achieving positive results, many obese and overweight individuals experience weight regain. Weight maintenance depends on a variety of factors, including genetics, personal behavior, and the environment. Following a regular diet and reducing daily caloric intake also has a significant effect. Behavioral therapy may be provided to those continuously struggling with weight regain. The stability of body weight can also be increased by avoiding harmful behaviors like emotional eating, late-night snacking, consuming excessive amounts of sugar, binge eating, and relapsing into an inactive lifestyle.

Generally speaking, reducing the number of calories consumed contributes to weight loss. As a general rule, one pound of weight is equivalent to 3,500 calories and in order to lose 1-2 pounds each week, one needs to reduce caloric intake by 500-1000 calories per day. Following this general rule without nutritional counseling or doctor-supervision is dangerous, however. Many individuals lack weight loss education and blindly follow a starvation diet that limits daily caloric intake to extremely low levels that have harmful effects on health. For instance, the original hCG diet, also known as the Simeons Diet, limits daily consumption to a mere 500 calories. This is not only considered an unsafe diet by the Obesity Medicine Association but also discouraged by weight loss experts like Dr. Nishant Rao at Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center.

At Diet Doc, patients are encouraging to follow healthier alternatives to dieting and regularly consult an in-house doctor throughout the weight loss process. With various prescription medications available, it is possible to adopt a more flexible diet program that involves consuming 800-1250 calories daily without impairing weight loss. The Simeons method for hCG dieting is not only outdated but also unnecessary and unrecommended. High-calorie programs offering safe weight loss are the ideal option for patients considering the hCG diet treatment. Doctor-supervision and diet customization based on nutritional needs is highly recommended.

At Diet Doc, patients can get a thorough understanding of the weight loss needs and develop an individualized diet based on their nutritional needs or even their genetics. All Diet Doc programs, provide a doctor-supervised, customized diet plan. Instead of encouraging patients to adopt harmful dietary practices with no prior medical knowledge, Diet Doc consults with patients to provide a detailed weight loss plan based on their nutritional needs and medical history. Losing weight with Diet Doc is safe, simple and affordable. Nutrition plans, exercise guidance, motivational support, and dietary supplements are all part of the package. More than 90% of Diet Doc patients report an average weight loss of 15-20 or more pounds every month and long-term weight loss maintenance is made possible through continuous counseling.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

