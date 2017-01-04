Diet Doc Optimizes the Popular Ketogenic Diet to Boost Safe and Healthy Weight Loss

ANCHORAGE, AK--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - With over a third of Americans obese, long-term weight loss solutions are critical. According to several studies, even moderate weight loss of 10% or less body weight makes a significant difference for obese or overweight patients. Dietary regulation of certain types of food, specifically, are instrumental in promoting weight loss and regulating health. Based on the American Dietetic Association, achieving a "negative energy balance" is important in regulating the rate and long-term consistency of weight loss. The best ways to achieve this include: tracking calorie consumption, meal replacements or low calorie diets, and monitoring the energy density of nutrients consumed. Reducing fat and carbohydrates are straightforward solutions to create a low-calorie diet. Generally, reducing 500 to 1000 calories per day should result in 1 to 2 pounds of weight loss per week, or more if combined with physical activity.

The Ketogenic diet, or Keto Diet, is one of the most popular diets addressing obesity and weight gain related health issues and involves modifying the body's utilization of energy from food. It involves high levels of fat; moderate amounts of protein; and low amounts of carbohydrates. It urges the liver to convert fat into fatty acids and ketone bodies. It must be noted, however, that while ketone bodies can be an indication of weight loss, they can also be a warning sign of serious issues like diabetes, which is why diets should ideally be supervised by a medical professional.

During a typical doctor-supervised Ketogenic diet, patients are given 1-2 weeks to keto-adapt. Vitamin B12, as well as other supplements, are sometimes added to prevent negative symptoms like headaches and muscle cramping. As a result, the diet becomes more balanced and existing health needs are addressed in order to boost weight loss. Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, offers custom-designed weight loss programs and diet consulting to all patients, and optimizes pre-structured diet plans like the Ketogenic Diet based on individual nutritional needs. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures and detailed future planning

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

For patients struggling with a low metabolism and excess stored body fat, Diet Doc offers a powerful antioxidant, L-Carnitine, which increases fat metabolism by transferring it to the mitochondria and enhances the body's ability to release stored body fat. In addition, it stabilizes energy levels, improves recovery after workouts and is beneficial for cardiovascular health. Medical weight loss like L-Carnitine, even in combination with popular diets like the Ketogenic Diet, has been shown to be effective when supervised by a health professional and customized to an individual's dietary needs, according to Diet Doc's resident medical expert Dr. Rao.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

