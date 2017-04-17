Diet Doc Patients Achieve Long-Term Weight Loss Success With Individually Customized 'Paleo Diet'

BURLINGTON, VT--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Despite the abundance of weight loss programs and dietary aids available in the market, finding a reliable weight loss solution can be challenging. Creating a diet plan involves not only identifying harmful dietary habits and avoiding certain types of foods but also establishing a regularly active lifestyle. Emotional eating and inactive lifestyles make weight loss even more challenging. Therefore, even dieters who achieve weight loss success may not maintain low weight as the rate of long-term weight loss retention for 5 years or more is as low as 5%. Creating customized diets based on personal dietary needs and weight loss goals is more crucial than ever.

One of the most popular diets that individuals have been able to maintain in the long-term is the Paleo Diet. The Paleo Diet offers a moderate way to reduce excess body fat and lead a healthier lifestyle without aggressively limiting calories or changing lifestyle factors. Generally, it involves consuming foods that were supposedly eaten by early humans and recommends a strict diet of:

Large amounts of meat and fish

Relatively large amounts of fruit and vegetables

Complete exclusion of dairy, grain products and processed food

The Paleo Diet has has been praised for its health benefits and relative flexibility but recent studies have shown that the Paleo Diet may not have been as protein-heavy as initially thought. New archaeological findings indicate that early humans largely relied on plant-based foods with animal protein-based supplements when available. The popular version of the Paleo Diet available in the market has been associated with negative effects caused by extremely high levels of saturated fat and protein and low amounts of Vitamin D and calcium. Ancient diets seem to have been more balanced and experimental in terms of plant-based foods, as early humans often explored and adjusted to new environments.

At Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, all patients receive weight loss and diet consulting, regardless of their dietary needs or personal weight loss history. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Fast and healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

Diet Doc programs offer a doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life. For patients who struggle with portion control or emotional eating, Diet Doc offers solutions like Metwell, which helps balance metabolism and reduce appetite without harmful side effects. Medical weight loss solutions, even in combination with popular diets like the Paleo Diet, have been shown to be effective when doctor-supervised and customized to an individual's dietary needs, according to Diet Doc's resident medical expert Dr. Rao.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

