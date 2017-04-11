Diet Doc Patients Avoid the Dangerous hCG Diet Plan and Lose Weight Fast With Doctor-Customized Diets

WESTON, WV--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - The hCG diet has been around for decades but is often misunderstood. Although quite effective in promoting rapid weight loss, it can be risky. The original hCG diet was developed by Dr. ATW Simeons in the early 1950s as a starvation-based diet that limited daily consumption to 500 calories. Dieters lost up to one pound per day by following an extremely low calorie diet and intaking small doses of hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin).

hCG is a hormone produced during pregnancy that contains 244 amino acids and has been linked to rapid weight loss by supposedly reducing "abnormal" fat from cells and around internal organs. When applied to a starvation diet like the original hCG diet, however, it can result in negative effects like extreme weakness, hair loss, and muscle decrease. Over time, the original hCG diet, also known as the Simeons method, became regarded as 'unsafe' by medical professionals, nutritionists, and leading weight loss centers like Diet Doc.

While the original hCG diet based on the Simeons method has been discredited, researchers have learned a lot about the hCG hormone and safer ways to apply it. Now, higher calorie programs for hCG treatment are available. These programs generally involve undergoing hCG treatment while consuming between 800 to 1250 calories every day. Individuals are able to lose weight consistently and the negative side effects seen with the Simeons method are minimized.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss program, has continuously discouraged the Simeons method of hCG dieting and suggests high-calorie programs that involve safer weight loss. Doctor-supervision and diet customization based on nutritional needs are also highly recommended.

Regardless of their weight loss history or individual struggles, Diet Doc helps patients develop an individualized diet based on their nutritional needs or even their genetics. All Diet Doc programs, provide a doctor-supervised, customized diet plan. Instead of encouraging patients to adopt harmful dietary practices with no prior medical knowledge, Diet Doc consults with patients to provide a detailed weight loss plan based on their nutritional needs and medical history.

Losing weight with Diet Doc is safe, simple and affordable. Nutrition plans, exercise guidance, motivational support, and dietary supplements are all part of the package. Over 90% of Diet Doc patients report an average weight loss of 20 or more pounds every month and long-term weight loss maintenance is made possible through continuous counseling.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

