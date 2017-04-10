Diet Doc Patients Lose Weight Fast and Fight Obesity With the Customizable Mediterranean Diet Plan

MANCHESTER, NH--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - The Mediterranean Diet is one of the most well-known diets available and also one of the healthiest. It promotes healthy weight loss by balancing protein, carbohydrate, and fat consumption. It is highly flexible and can be customized to an individual's health and nutritional needs. In general, the Mediterranean Diet involves a balanced diet following these guidelines:

High amounts of olive oil, legumes, unprocessed cereals, fruits and vegetables

Moderate amounts of fish, dairy, and wine

Restricted consumption of non-fish meat or meat products

The Mediterranean Diet has been known to help dieters minimize health issues like heart disease and diabetes while improving brain function. It has also been helpful in tackling America's obesity crisis, which has affected nearly 35% of the population. With emotional eating and inactive lifestyles leading to unprecedented levels of weight gain, obesity levels may not decline anytime soon. More than ever, making educated dietary choices and considering healthy options like the Mediterranean Diet is encouraged.

However, dieters must remember that pursuing well-known diets like the Mediterranean Diet does not guarantee weight loss. Various factors like long-term diet planning and retaining an active lifestyle affect weight loss success.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, helps patients achieve long-term weight loss success through direct nutritional counseling, doctor supervision, and customized diet planning to all patients. Diet Doc helps patients adhere to healthy diets like the Mediterranean Diet by customizing the diet to their body composition, dietary needs, past weight loss failures and specific weight loss goals. At Diet Doc, the primary goal is to optimize fat loss with minimal muscle loss. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures and detailed future planning

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

Diet Doc programs and aids have a long history of alleviating issues like heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension through healthy weight loss. With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

