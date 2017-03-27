Diet Doc Patients Lose Weight Fast With Custom Paleo Diet And Effective Emotional Eating Medication

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Almost 80 million Americans are obese, with many more overweight. Fighting issues like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, these individuals are suffering from poor lifestyle choices and unhealthy diets. Excessive weight gain often results from inactive lifestyles and extreme food dependence, or food addiction, which makes it nearly impossible for people to avoid certain types of food despite the health risks. It is not at all uncommon for people to lose control and excessively consume tasty but fattening foods like sweets and processed snacks. In many cases, emotional eating is part of the equation as well. Emotional eating involves eating unhealthy snacks or too much food when one is emotionally stressed or challenged. Excessive hunger between meals and uncontrollable cravings for unhealthy food are also common. These prevalent issues make maintaining a reliable and healthy diet quite challenging.

One of the most popular diets in the market that is attempting to address these issues is the Paleo Diet. The Paleo Diet involves reducing excess body fat while encouraging a healthier lifestyle. Overall, it involves consuming foods that were supposedly eaten by early humans and recommends a strict diet of:

Large amounts of meat and fish

Relatively large amounts of fruit and vegetables

Complete exclusion of dairy, grain products and processed food

The Paleo Diet has has been praised for its health benefits and relative flexibility and can be customized to a dieter's needs. Whether one is dealing with excessive emotional eating or a general inability to lose weight, programs like Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, offer solutions. At Diet Doc, patients are urged to fully understand personal dietary needs and obtain a customized diet based on nutritional recommendations. By doing so, dieters are able to identify specific, immediately applicable solutions that target their individual weight loss needs.

Diet Doc programs offer a doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life. For patients who struggle with portion control or emotional eating, Diet Doc offers solutions like Emotional Eating Medication, a powerful doctor-designed appetite suppressant that helps counter food addiction and emotional eating.

Diet Doc offers many approaches to dieting and encourages a flexible weight loss approach based on individual dietary needs, weight loss history, and overall weight loss struggles. Because dieting involves major lifestyle changes and continuous reduction of calories consumed, doctor supervision is offered throughout every step of the weight loss process. Diet Doc offers weight loss and diet consulting to all patients, regardless of their dietary needs or history. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Fast and healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo