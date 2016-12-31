Diet Doc Patients Maintain Long-Term Weight Loss Without The Starvation-Based Simeons hCG Diet

FARGO, ND--(Marketwired - December 31, 2016) - Obesity and excessive weight gain account for the fifth largest cause of death worldwide. In America alone, around 80 million people are obese, with many more overweight and struggling to lose weight. Millions of individuals pursue weight loss to counter these statistics; however, long-term weight loss can be very difficult. It is common for dieters to regain nearly half of their lost weight after a single year. Most dieters regain their entire lost weight within 3 to 5 years, in fact. According to experts, even maintaining 5-10% of weight loss is considered an achievement. Although potentially challenging, maintaining weight loss is possible with the right diet plan and weight loss solutions.

A diet that has been popular in helping individuals lose weight fast as well as maintain weight loss is the hCG diet. The original hCG diet, or Simeons diet, however, has also been known to be potentially dangerous. It involves combining low doses of hCG (human chrionic gonadotropin), a hormone produced during pregnancy, with extremely low caloric intake to promote rapid weight loss by burning "abnormal" fat, located in cells and around internal organs. Theoretically, hCG accumulates in the hypothalamus, sends a signal to areas with excess fat storage, and facilitates fat loss. The original hCG formula is practically a risky starvation diet that limits daily consumption to 500 calories. It can, therefore, lead to harmful side effects ranging from weakness to muscle loss. According to the Obesity Medicine Association, the hCG-based Simeons method and diet for weight loss is unsafe and not recommended.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss program, is the only weight loss related organization in the United States to have discouraged the Simeons method since 2009. Through in-house clinical studies, Diet Doc's medical professionals deemed the original hCG diet as too dangerous. Through thorough research over the last several decades, Diet Doc has created a novel program that involves consuming up to 1250 calories daily without negatively affecting the rate of rapid weight loss. Unlike many hCG drops available online, which are not FDA-regulated or prescription-strength, Diet Doc offers hCG prescriptions in the form of injections and sublingual tablets. Although hCG hormone treatment plans are effective in promoting weight loss, they can be dangerous if not administered by qualified healthcare professionals with deep knowledge of hCG and its related dietary restrictions. Therefore, Diet Doc offer unlimited clinical support, direct doctor supervision, and easy-to-follow ketogenic diet plans that are customized to each patient's specific health and nutritional needs.

The 1250-calorie diet that Diet Doc offers is far safer, healthier and more effective in promoting rapid weight loss without adverse side effects. Diet Doc programs and aids have a long history of alleviating issues like heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension through healthy weight loss. With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo