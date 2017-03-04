Diet Doc Patients Maintain Weight Loss Without Harmful Weight Loss Programs Like Original hCG Diet

MISSOULA, MT--(Marketwired - March 04, 2017) - Millions of people struggle with weight regain, even after working hard to lose weight through a variety of diets and nutritional programs. To maintain weight loss, one must eat a balanced diet while fully addressing nutritional needs; lead an active lifestyle; deal with everyday stress without resorting to binge eating or emotional eating; and much more. Genetics also plays a crucial role in weight regain as certain individuals are naturally more likely to gain weight. With a reliable diet plan and nutritional counseling, however, even those who struggle the most can lose weight and keep it off.

Reducing the overall number of calories consumed each day is the standard weight loss strategy. In general, 3500 calories is equated to 1 pound of body weight, so in order to lose 1-2 pounds every week, reducing caloric intake by 500 to 1000 calories each day is necessary. However, because weight loss involves so many other factors like genetics, physical activity, and stress level, achieving healthy weight loss is not as straightforward as simply cutting calories. In fact, focusing solely on calorie reduction without first understanding one's nutritional needs and reasons for previous weight loss failures can be downright dangerous. For instance, the original hCG diet, often referred to as the Simeons Diet, recommends taking low doses of hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) and limiting daily consumption to just 500 calories. Not surprisingly, this drastic starvation-based weight loss method led to issues like hair loss and muscle weakness in many individuals. The original hCG diet was largely unsuccessful due to its focus on drastic calorie restriction and administration of hCG without fully understanding patient needs, dietary limitations, or impacts on human health.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss program, has a history of discouraging the Simeons method and educating patients about an alternative that involves consuming between 800 to 1250 calories everyday without significantly reducing the rate of weight loss. High-calorie programs offering safe weight loss are the ideal option for patients considering the hCG diet treatment. Doctor-supervision and diet customization based on nutritional needs is highly recommended.

Regardless of their weight loss history or individual struggles, Diet Doc helps patients develop an individualized diet based on their nutritional needs or even their genetics. All Diet Doc programs, provide a doctor-supervised, customized diet plan. Instead of encouraging patients to adopt harmful dietary practices with no prior medical knowledge, Diet Doc consults with patients to provide a detailed weight loss plan based on their nutritional needs and medical history. Losing weight with Diet Doc is safe, simple and affordable. Nutrition plans, exercise guidance, motivational support, and dietary supplements are all part of the package. Over 90% of Diet Doc patients report an average weight loss of 20 or more pounds every month and long-term weight loss maintenance is made possible through continuous counseling.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.

