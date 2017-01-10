Diet Doc Recommends Customized Nutrition Over Potentially Unhealthy Diets Like Restrictive 'Whole30 Diet'

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Adopting a healthy diet is easier said than done because identifying and eliminating harmful dietary components is challenging. The Whole30 Diet attempts to simplify this process by restricting all potentially inflammatory foods and beverages. Dieters are required to avoid added sugars and sweeteners, processed foods and drinks, baked goods, alcohol, grains, legumes, dairy, and junk food while eating three "clean" meals every day. These "clean" meals must be made with ingredients approved by the Whole30 regimen, such as meats, veggies, eggs and seafood. Essentially, the Whole30 Diet attempts to modify dieters' eating habits and improve their general health within 30 days.

The Whole30 Diet has been criticized heavily for its restriction of certain food groups and endorsement of foods high in cholesterol and sodium, however. The creators of Whole30 stand by their recommendations of high levels of animal protein, claiming that the diet abides by governmental recommendations. They also insist that restricted foods like grains and legumes do not contain nutrients that could not be found in fruits and vegetables as well. The U.S. News & World Report ranks Whole30 at last place among the best diets available, however, because a well-qualified, expert panel found the diet to be unsustainable and possibly unhealthy due to its stringent restrictions and heavy endorsement of certain food types.

Pursuing diets like Whole30 that involve significant lifestyle changes does not necessarily lead to successful weight loss. At Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, dieters are advised to pursue doctor supervision and nutritional customization instead of pursuing fad diets to "lose weight fast." Ideally, a diet should add currently lacking nutrients and eliminate foods that enhance weight gain. At Diet Doc, patients receive custom-designed weight loss programs and diet consulting. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures and detailed future planning

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

Diet Doc programs and aids have a long history of alleviating issues like heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension through healthy weight loss. With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo