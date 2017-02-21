Diet Doc Recommends Doctor-Supervised Ketogenic Diet Over Alkaline Diet to Boost Healthy Weight Loss

ANCHORAGE, AK--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - With obesity rates reaching nearly 35% in America, the focus on dieting and weight loss planning has increased nationwide. Regulating certain types of food has been linked to lower rates of obesity and the weight loss market has reached over $64 billion. With the variety of diets available, making an educated choice can sometimes be challenging. One diet that has become recently popular is the Alkaline Diet, which involves regulating foods that can supposedly affect the acidity (low pH) levels of the body. By lowering the consumption of acid-enhancing foods (like meat, dairy, eggs, refined sugar, wheat, alcohol, caffeine and processed foods), the Alkaline Diet aims to minimize acidity and thereby promote alkalinity. Foods like fruits, vegetables, soybeans, tofu, nuts, seeds and legumes, for instance, are considered "alkaline-promoting" and therefore encouraged. A significant decrease in alkalinity, according to the believers of the Alkaline Diet, results in reduced body fat.

Not all diets are made equal, however, and the Alkaline Diet is no exception. Although it might sound initially appealing, especially to new dieters, it is discouraged by many medical professionals. For example, Dr. Nishant Rao, the resident medical expert at Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, maintains that the Alkaline Diet is not scientifically sound. Because "the body maintains an extremely narrow pH window, with blood pH ranging between 7.35 and 7.45," he states, "consuming highly alkaline foods does not affect the body's natural pH regulation processes." Dr. Rao furthers, "If you consumed a high amount of acidic food, your body would offset it by buffering blood pH so that the actual levels never change." Instead of fad diets like the Alkaline Diet, which are not yet thoroughly researched, Diet Doc recommends doctor-supervised dieting and medical weight loss products that are custom-designed for an individual's dietary preferences and nutritional needs.

A potential alternative that is highly popular is the Ketogenic diet, or Keto Diet, one of the most popular diets addressing obesity, excessive weight gain, and interrelated health issues. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, a high protein ketogenic diet is more effective in reducing hunger and food intake than a high-protein, medium-carbohydrate, non-ketogenic diet. At a facility like Diet Doc, patients undergo the doctor-supervised Ketogenic diet, which involves 1-2 weeks of keto-adaptation. Vitamin B12, as well as other supplements, are sometimes added to prevent negative symptoms like headaches and muscle cramping. As a result, the diet becomes more balanced and existing health needs are addressed in order to boost weight loss. Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, offers custom-designed weight loss programs and diet consulting to all patients, and optimizes pre-structured diet plans like the Ketogenic Diet based on individual nutritional needs. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures and detailed future planning

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

