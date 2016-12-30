Diet Doc Recommends Doctor-Supervised Paleo Diet Over Alkaline Diet to Maximize Healthy Weight Loss

JACKSON, MS--(Marketwired - December 30, 2016) - With the rising obesity epidemic and wide prevalence of diets and weight loss programs in the market, dieters have a lot to choose from. Not all dietary programs are made equal, however, and sometimes, losing weight fast is not worth it because of the health consequences involved. A diet that has recently garnered attention, for instance, is the Alkaline Diet, which involves regulating foods that can supposedly affect the pH (acidity) levels of the body. By discouraging the consumption of acid-enhancing foods (like meat, dairy, eggs, refined sugar, wheat, alcohol, caffeine and processed foods), the Alkaline Diet aims to minimize acidity and thereby promote alkalinity, which supposedly helps reduce body fat. Foods like fruits, vegetables, soybeans, tofu, nuts, seeds and legumes, for instance, are considered "alkaline-promoting" and therefore encouraged.

If the Alkaline Diet sounds initially appealing, it must be noted that it is discouraged by prominent medical professionals like Dr. Nishant Rao, the resident medical expert at Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center. Dr. Rao states that the Alkaline Diet is not scientifically sound and because "the body maintains an extremely narrow pH window, with blood pH ranging between 7.35 and 7.45," consuming highly alkaline foods does not affect the body's natural pH regulation processes. Dr. Rao furthers, "If you consumed a high amount of acidic food, your body would offset it by buffering blood pH so that the actual levels never change." Instead of fad diets like the Alkaline Diet, which are not yet thoroughly researched, Diet Doc recommends doctor-supervised dieting and medical weight loss products that are custom-designed for an individual's dietary preferences and nutritional needs.

A potential alternative that is highly popular is the Paleo Diet, based on what early humans supposedly ate, which involves a strict diet of large amounts of fish and meat; relatively large amounts of fruits and vegetables; and complete exclusion of dairy, grain products and processed food. While the standard Paleo Diet can cause adverse effects due to extremely high levels of saturated fat and protein and deficiencies in Vitamin D and calcium intake, it can be an extremely balanced dietary choice when supervised by a doctor. Unlike largely untested and inflexible diets like the Alkaline Diet, the Paleo diet can be beneficial and help millions of people maintain a healthy weight while battling obesity.

Whether a first-time dieter or a weight loss veteran, Diet Doc offers weight loss and diet consulting to all patients, regardless of their dietary needs or history. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Fast and healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

