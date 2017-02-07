Diet Doc Recommends Nutritional Counseling Program For Rapid Weight Loss With FODMAP Diet

BURLINGTON, VT--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - With over 20% of all Americans suffering from stomach irritation and gastrointestinal issues like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), diets that improve digestion while promoting healthy weight loss are in high demand. The FODMAP diet is based on reducing certain carbohydrates that contribute to digestive issues. Although the diet is relatively new, research has shown that it alleviates gastrointestinal discomfort, even with conditions like IBS, Colitis and Crohn's Disease. In particular, the FODMAP diet helps improve symptoms like:

Abdominal discomfort and pain

Bloating, wind and flatulence

Unpredictable bowel movements like diarrhea, constipation, etc.

Reducing FODMAPs in the diet, especially for those with sensitive stomachs, significantly promotes a balanced weight and better overall health. Dieters are advised to follow the FODMAP food list while avoiding harmful foods like onion, garlic, processed foods and wheat products. They are also urged to consume one fruit every meal and seek diet coaching if needed.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, offers comprehensive counseling and doctor supervision for all patients. With Diet Doc's custom-designed weight loss programs and one-on-one diet consulting, offered to all patients, even following complex diets like the FODMAP Diet can be simple. A customized diet, for instance, may involve limiting cholesterol and saturated fats while balance carbohydrate consumption through the FODMAP diet. All patients receive a customized diet plan and regular nutritional counseling throughout the entire weight loss process. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Detailed and customized diet planning

Balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

Diet Doc programs offer a doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life. For patients who struggle with food addiction or emotional eating, Diet Doc offers solutions like Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN), a powerful appetite suppressant that helps counter food addiction and emotional eating. LDN, one of many solutions available at Diet Doc, also increases dopamine levels to improve mood, reduces inflammation, and breaks the cycle of craving carbs and sugar to balance brain chemistry. Medical weight loss, even in combination with complex diets like the FODMAP Diet, has been shown to be effective when supervised by a health professional and customized to an individual's dietary needs, according to Diet Doc's resident medical expert Dr. Rao. More than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month and maintain weight loss with an easy-to-follow, doctor-prescribed diet.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

