Diet Doc Recommends that Keto Dieters Avoid Common Nutritional Pitfalls

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - The ketogenic diet has been used for decades as a successful way to drop pounds quickly. Ketosis refers to the body's metabolic state when fat is burned as energy rather than carbohydrates. Aside from weight loss, a keto diet can also lower glucose levels and assist in the fight against diabetes. While keto continues to provide positive results for so many people, Diet Doc, a nationally recognized medical weight loss program, says it's important to watch out for some of the diet's shortcomings. They insist that keto dieters should focus on getting the proper balance of nutrients.

One major pitfall of keto dieting is the tendency to consume unhealthy fats and proteins. Some 15 years ago, many interpreted the South Beach Diet or low-carb option to mean that eating large portions of red meat was satisfactory. The goal of the diet had long-since been about losing inches, rather than creating a healthier lifestyle. As a result, high-cholesterol, saturated fats and copious amounts of protein consumed the fad. Keto dieters should choose healthier fats (olive oil, coconut oil) and lean protein options (nuts, seeds, avocados, grass-fed meat)

Another issue, is the elimination of all carbs from the diet. Carbohydrates not only provide necessary fuel for the body, they also aid in muscle growth and provide necessary vitamins and minerals. The key is to choose complex carbs such as brown rice, quinoa, beans and oats that are high in fiber, which also aids in weight loss. Many people also make the mistake of eliminating fruit from the diet, especially bananas due to their carb and sugar content. However, the complex sugars found in fruit are more complete and aid in weight loss as well.

Consumers should also steer clear of many low-carb, processed foods on the market. Many are loaded with sugars and additional preservatives that can sabotage both your weight loss goals and your health. If you're interested in the keto diet, but would like to avoid the nutritional pitfalls, Diet Doc's low-carb diet plans allow medical professionals to work closely with your individual needs. Diet Doc is helping patients quickly lose up to 20 pounds per month without additional health risks.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo