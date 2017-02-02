Diet Doc Rejects hCG Diet and Opts for Proven Weight Loss Strategies Instead

JACKSON, MS--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - The hCG diet, originally created by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons in the 1950s has been a controversial diet plan for several reasons. hCG is a hormone that women naturally create during pregnancy and when taken in injection form, it has been associated with quick weight loss of up to one pound per day. Most experts however, link these results to its corresponding diet plan, which only allows 500 calories to be consumed per day. The diet also restricts exercise due to this low-calorie count, which on a regular basis is not only hazardous to one's health, but also has the same effect as crash dieting in which pounds easily come back after the diet has finished. Most importantly, there has been no consensus within the medical community with regards to safety and guidelines for the hCG diet's proper dosing and use. As a result, medical weight loss experts at Diet Doc, as well as a host of others have long-since deemed the hCG diet as both ineffective and risky.

The safest and longest-lasting diet plans are those which offer a healthy range of calorie intake with balanced meals, physical activity and powerful medications with a history of fighting cravings, lowering instances of emotional eating and increased rates of fat burning. Diet Doc's clients consume a very reasonable 800-1200 calories per day, resulting in weight loss of up to 20 pounds per month, unlike starvation hCG diets which are unsafe and energy draining which ultimately leads to all lost weight being regained. Instead, Diet Doc determines the root cause of weight gain, with diet plans specifically created for each individual by certified nutritionists. Over 75,000 people have successfully completed Diet Doc programs, and 97 percent report that they've met their weight loss goals during their expected timeframe, and have kept the weight off.

Diet Doc has helped patients lose weight for decades by creating programs with client needs and convenience in mind:

Unlimited support from medical weight loss physicians and coaches throughout the program.

Access to overnight or expedited delivery of prescription medications and support products.

Service is provided in all states across the USA, excluding Oregon.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

