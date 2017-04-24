Diet Doc Releases Top Weight Loss Program to Reduce Blood Sugar and Lose Weight Fast With Ketogenic Diet

ANCHORAGE, AK--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - The U.S. market is saturated with fad diets, weight loss supplements, and "easy fixes" that promise to deliver rapid weight loss with no consequences. In reality, weight loss is far more challenging and obesity is a vast, continuously increasing problem. More than 30% of all Americans are overweight or obese individuals, regularly dealing with issues like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer. With obesity comes higher body mass index (BMI) levels and increased health problems. For this reason, reducing excess body fat and pursuing healthier lifestyles is vital. A long-term weight loss solution, ideally monitored by a doctor and customized to the dieter's nutritional needs, is important for consistent weight loss progress. A regular fitness routine and a balanced diet with calorie monitoring are also important.

According to Dr. Nishant Rao, the resident medical expert at Diet Doc, a nationally recognized top weight loss program, regulating blood sugar is also crucial to the weight loss and weight maintenance process. When regulated, blood sugar levels have virtually no negative impact on weight loss. However, when blood sugar levels elevate too much, the body's ability to process glucose is obstructed. As a result, the body stores the extra glucose as fat, which can ultimately lead to worse issues like diabetes, heart disease, or even obesity.

According to Dr. Rao, "Diet Doc uses low carb dietary principles along with the Ketogenic diet to facilitate sizable drops in blood sugar, which can allow for fat loss to occur more effectively." In severe cases, variations of intermittent fasting, or IF, may also be employed in order to "create extended fasting windows which further reduce blood sugar, allowing for fat to get used without storing sugar." At Diet Doc, a top weight loss program is offered for all patients. The unique dietary needs of each individual are considered in order to maximize efficiency, safety and maximal results. For this reason, all patients receive custom-designed weight loss programs and diet consulting. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures and detailed future planning

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

For patients who struggle with portion control or emotional eating, Diet Doc offers solutions like Metwell, which helps balance metabolism and reduce appetite without harmful side effects. Medical weight loss solutions like these, especially in combination with popular diets like the Ketogenic Diet, have been shown to be effective when doctor-supervised and customized to an individual's dietary needs, according to Dr. Rao.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

