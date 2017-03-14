Diet Doc Reveals Limitations Of The Popular Paleo Diet And Offers Alternatives To Original hCG Diet

BURLINGTON, VT--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - With nearly 40% of the population obese, there is no shortage of fad diets and weight loss supplements in the U.S. Around 45 million Americans participate in dieting and spend $33 billion on weight loss products every year. With excessive weight gain leading to serious issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, and heart disease, diet regulation is crucial. Unfortunately, many weight loss programs encourage a starvation diet, which involves suddenly and drastically reducing the number of calories consumed. Following such an extreme diet, particularly without consulting a medical professional, can be extremely dangerous and lead to long- and short-term health issues like headaches, fatigue, muscle loss, malnutrition, and so on.

While many diets in the market are starvation-based and not adequately supported by medical professionals, other diets are more promising. One such diet is the popular Paleo Diet, which offers a moderate way to reduce excess body fat and lead a healthier lifestyle. Generally, it involves consuming foods that were supposedly eaten by early humans and recommends a strict diet of:

Large amounts of meat and fish

Relatively large amounts of fruit and vegetables

Complete exclusion of dairy, grain products and processed food

While the Paleo Diet has been praised for its health benefits, the popular version of it has been linked to adverse effects due to elevated levels of saturated fat and protein and low amounts of Vitamin D and calcium, a particular concern for those battling osteoporosis. However, the Paleo Diet is extremely flexible and can be used alongside doctor-supervised medical weight loss solutions as well. In some extreme situations, where relatively balanced diets like the Paleo Diet aren't enough to achieve the amount of weight loss desired, alternative solutions may be suggested.

At Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, weight loss solutions are well researched and customized to a patient's nutritional needs. Diet Doc has a long history of opposing starvation-based diets like the original hCG diet (which limited daily consumption to 500 calories) and educating patients about 800-1250 calorie methods that promote regular weight loss without endangering health.

Diet Doc offers weight loss and diet consulting to all patients, regardless of their dietary needs or history. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Fast and healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

Diet Doc programs offer a doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life. For patients who struggle with portion control or emotional eating, Diet Doc offers solutions like Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN), a powerful appetite suppressant that increases dopamine levels to improve mood, reduce inflammation, and balance brain chemistry to break the cycle of craving carbs and sugar. Medical weight loss solutions like LDN, even in combination with popular diets like the Paleo Diet, have been shown to be effective when doctor-supervised and customized to an individual's dietary needs, according to Diet Doc's resident medical expert Dr. Rao.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

