Diet Doc Reveals The Crucial, But Often Ignored, Role of Blood Sugar in Effective Weight Loss

SANTA FE, NM--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - For nearly 50 years, obesity rates have been rapidly rising in the U.S. Over a third of all American adults are now considered "obese" even though 77% of Americans are "trying to eat healthier" and 19% are 'actively dieting.' There is certainly no shortage of dietary programs available, as the weight loss market has grown to over $64 billion. With the surplus of fatty foods and sugar in the American diet, however, obesity rates may not decrease anytime soon. Well-regulated blood sugar, for instance, has no negative effect on one's health or ability to lose weight. When someone consumes more sugar than their body can handle for a period of time, however, they start developing problems related to their body's ability to process sugar. According to Dr. Nishant Rao, resident medical expert at Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, this leads the 'fasting glucose' (the amount of sugar present in the blood stream away from eating) to go up and stay up. "Elevations in blood sugar not only can eventually lead to diabetes, but are also correlated with heart disease and obesity. This can start to happen because they body can only process or handle a certain amount of glucose before the body has to do something else with it and that is generally to store it as fat." The problem can even worsen if there is an issue of insulin resistance, where there is even less of the sugar to be processed normally, leading much more of it to end up as fat tissue.

Blood sugar regulation is a crucial component of any fat loss program, as the experts at Diet Doc recognize. According to Dr. Rao, "Diet Doc uses low carb dietary principles along with the Ketogenic diet to facilitate sizable drops in blood sugar, which can allow for fat loss to occur more effectively." In severe cases, variations of intermittent fasting, or IF, may also be employed in order to "create extended fasting windows which further reduce blood sugar, allowing for fat to get used without storing sugar." At Diet Doc, the unique dietary needs of each individual are considered in order to maximize efficiency, safety and maximal results. For this reason, all patients receive custom-designed weight loss programs and diet consulting. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Rapid but healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures and detailed future planning

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on individual body chemistry

Diet Doc programs and aids have a long history of alleviating issues like heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension through healthy weight loss. With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo