Diet Doc Reviews New Bulletproof Diet - Finds Both Positive and Negative Aspects

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - According to their website, there are 14 Bulletproof Diet principles to follow for weight loss and overall improvement of health. What's interesting is that the author wants to avoid 'information overload' for dieters who struggle to adhere perfectly to dietary guidelines and yet, the Bulletproof Diet lays out 14 very stringent steps to remember. To be fair, it does state that adherence to all principles isn't necessary but 'the more you do, the better it works.' Some of the steps are obvious, such as 'Eliminate sugar', 'Eliminate all synthetic additives, colorings and flavorings' and 'Switch to organic fruits and vegetables.' However, a few of the guidelines seem to have no relevance to weight loss, "Eliminate legumes, 'Cook your food gently' and 'Eliminate gluten in any shape or form' are examples of this.

Legumes, which include beans and nuts are valuable protein sources for the body. In addition to providing protein, they also tend to be dense in much-needed fiber, potassium and magnesium. Legumes provide the necessary building blocks for muscle preservation. Muscle mass is key for optimal fat-burning and metabolic function. The elimination of all gluten is also a sticking point. Not all individuals suffer from gluten intolerance and its removal from the diet may have a minimal impact on those who tolerate gluten just fine. Furthermore, its sudden elimination can result in nutritional deficiencies in necessary minerals and vitamins. Lastly, cooking one's food gently offers a negligible health benefit and doesn't really contribute to weight loss. Preserving certain raw food enzymes is only recommended for those who know how to prepare such foods properly. Otherwise, improper cooking methods can result in hazardous health consequences. Though the diet's provision on, 'Don't use a microwave or fry," does have some merit.

Ultimately, seeking out dietitians and medical professionals are going to be your best bet for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Reason being, programs like Diet Doc provide doctors and nutritionists who can personally determine what type of diet plan is best for you. Rather than eliminating potentially beneficial foods from the diet, Diet Doc assesses your health history and offers personalized solutions for weight loss and weight maintenance.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.

