Diet Doc Says hCG Weight Loss Results Come From Extreme Calorie-Restriction, not the Hormone

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - The controversial hCG diet remains a popular option for those wanting to reach their desired weight loss goals. Supporters claim that the hCG pregnancy hormone stimulates weight loss by burning up stored fat reserves throughout the body. Taken via injections or tablets, hCG is to be used in conjunction with dangerously low-calorie consumption. Diet Doc believes the extreme calorie-restriction is the primary reason why so many are reporting weight loss results while on the hCG diet.

For patients who are overweight or obese, a sudden and extreme drop in calories will indeed result in quick weight loss. However, there are several other potentially dangerous changes that the body will endure as a result. The hCG diet requires a daily intake of just 500 calories, which is essentially a starvation diet. Participants can lose valuable muscle mass, endure negative cardiovascular effects and lose essential vitamins and minerals that assist the metabolic process and preserve overall health. Starvation diets almost always cause disruptive symptoms such as, exhaustion, mood swings, low-energy and irritability.

Diet Doc, an industry leader in doctor-supervised weight loss, recognized the dangers of the hCG diet back in 2009 after an in-house, clinical study determined that there was no scientific basis for hCG use. In fact, hCG is unregulated by the FDA, so accurate clinical data to prove that the hCG diet does what it claims, simply doesn't exist. While quick weight loss on the hCG diet might appear to be worth the risks, Diet Doc programs offer each patient customized weight loss strategies with no health risks whatsoever. Diet Doc's 800-1200 calorie diets and pharmacy-grade medication plans are resulting in fast, healthy weight loss for thousands of patients across the nation. All consultations are made by phone with licensed doctors, coaches and nutritionists who are experienced weight loss experts.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

