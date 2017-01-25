Diet Doc Says Smoothie-Based 'Body Reset Diet' Results in Temporary Drop in Water Weight, Rather than Fat Loss

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - The 15-day Body Reset Diet is a new fad consisting of three, five-day rounds of smoothie consumption. The first five days consists of only color-coded smoothies as meal replacements. As the diet continues, solid foods are sparingly reintroduced into the diet. The smoothies naturally include fruit and vegetable blends along with yogurt to make up for missing protein. Most experts who study the fields of proper nutrition and weight loss don't recommend liquid based diets because of nutritional deficiencies, lowered metabolisms and low-energy which are typically results of such diets. Dr. Nishant Rao, Medical Director of Diet Doc has examined the Body Reset Diet and has found that its weight loss claims are overstated. "Losing weight by consuming 15 days of liquids doesn't "reset" anything that relates to the amount of energy your body burns per day." He continues, "Eating low calorie plants does not train your body to do anything other than respond to a low calorie and likely low protein diet."

Diet Doc's team of experts finds that diets such as this one typically result in rapid water and muscle loss with only a negligible degree of fat loss, which does not help in the long term as suggested. Dr. Rao states that, "This is in fact breaking down one of the foundations of metabolism which is an individual's lean body mass, or muscle mass." Individuals gravitate toward these diets, due to losing 'scale weight' rather than focusing on creating the correct conditions for maximum fat loss and minimal muscle loss. It's all too easy to make the correlation between losing weight due to low calorie dieting but changing the dieters metabolic rate in any meaningful way must always involve regulated hormones, consistent exercise and balanced eating choices.

Dr. Rao along with Diet Doc's medical staff have extensively researched the safest and most effective weight loss strategies over several decades to develop their comprehensive diet and weight management plans that consider the unique, nutritional and metabolic requirements of each patient for rapid and sustainable weight loss in the long-term. Diet Doc's weight loss programs are doctor designed with the right balance of dietary modifications and powerful prescriptions to burn excess fat and create healthier lifestyles overall.

Diet Doc's team of certified nutritionists, doctors, nurses and motivational coaches have helped more than 90% of patients lose 20 or more pounds every month simply by following a doctor-prescribed diet. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support all patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

