Diet Doc Simplifies Complex Weight Loss Solutions And Offers Safer Alternatives to Original hCG Diet

CASPER, WY--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Over 70 percent of Americans are overweight or obese, battling health risks like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and hypertension. Such significant weight gain does not happen overnight, however. For most individuals, there are earlier warning signs of weight gain and future potential for obesity and health issues, such as: clothes feeling tight or uncomfortable and requiring larger clothes; scale measurements indicating weight gain; extra fat around the waist; or a higher than normal Body Mass Index (BMI).

Gaining weight is generally a gradual process that must be consistently monitored because irregular eating habits such as binge eating and emotional eating can quickly reverse progress. Overweight individuals may attempt to take weight loss into their own hands by randomly dieting or fasting but a healthier, long-term solution includes following a formal diet under doctor supervision and taking weight loss aids, as needed. The first step is to use a BMI calculator to determine whether one is healthy or overweight. While BMI does not directly measure body fat, it can indicate whether someone's weight might endanger their health in the future. The next step is to choose a diet plan, maintain a fitness routine, and monitor weight loss.

These steps are complex and the process is not made easier by the wide variety of diets in the market. Some diets like the hCG diet based on the original Simeons method are downright dangerous. The original hCG diet, or the Simeons method, recommended consuming up to 500 calories per day. Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, consistently discourages the Simeons method and has devoted several decades of research into developing a hCG-based diet that involves consuming 800-1250 calories and remaining healthy while consistently losing weight loss.

Diet Doc's hCG diet is far safer, healthier and more effective in promoting rapid weight loss without adverse side effects. Unlike many hCG drops available online, which are neither FDA-regulated nor prescription-strength, Diet Doc offers personalized diet planning and various prescription medications in the form of injections and sublingual tablets. Patients also receive easy-to-follow ketogenic diet plans that are customized to their specific health and nutritional needs.

Rather than suggesting harmful diets like the starvation-based Simeons diet, Diet Doc makes weight loss easier for patients by helping them develop a personalized diet plan that fits their health, body type, and weight loss needs. For all Diet Doc weight loss programs, a medical professional develops a detailed weight loss plan based on the patient's needs and medical history, ensuring safety and consistent weight loss. Nutrition plans, exercise guidance, motivational support, and dietary supplements are all part of the comprehensive package.

With Diet Doc, patients have gained the following benefits within the first month:

Rapid weight loss

An understanding of why previous weight loss attempts have failed

Customized diet plans that curb hunger

Avoidance of the starvation approach to dieting and focusing instead on specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

Diet Doc programs and aids have a long history of alleviating issues like heart disease, high blood pressure and hypertension through healthy weight loss. And with a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc helps patients curb hunger and lose weight fast. In fact, more than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

