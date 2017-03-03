Diet Doc Warns Against the Seduction of Easy Weight Loss Solutions Like the hCG Diet

JACKSON, MS--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - The temptation to try easy weight loss solutions like the hCG diet can often lead dieters down unsafe paths. With so much nutritional pseudoscience floating around on the internet, it can be difficult for a person who struggles with their weight to discern the safest and most effective diet for their particular needs. The hCG diet has been touted as one of the most popular rapid weight loss solutions for more than 60 years. But what hasn't been reported as frequently are the hCG diet's potentially detrimental side effects. hCG is short for human chorionic gonadotropin, which is a hormone secreted by pregnant mothers. Theoretically, the hCG diet eliminates excess fat from the body's stored fat reserves when coupled with a dangerously low, 500-calorie per day diet. Unregulated by the FDA, hCG itself comes in injections, drops and tablets from various retailers who offer equally unregulated dosing instructions and timetables for use. Unfortunately, many who sell hCG spend more energy on advertising its medically unproven benefits rather than warning consumers about its real consequences. For anyone looking to start the hCG diet, it's important to be aware of its risks as hundreds have reported instances of:

Heart Palpitations/Racing Heart -- Many hCG dieters report elevated heart rates as well as tension in the chest area.

Irregular periods -- Many women report having early periods, late periods and/or heavy menstruation after starting the hCG diet. Additional hormones and strict dietary restrictions can negatively impact a woman's cycle.

Low Iron/Anemia -- Due to the hCG diet's extremely low calorie count, depletion of nutrients can occur within the body including low levels of iron. For those who are already prone to anemia (women especially) this can pose a major health risk.

More reported side effects include:

Blood clots

Migraines

Leg cramps

Hair loss

Fatigue

Hunger pangs

Dizziness

Changes in mood (depression, anxiety)

All hormone-based treatment programs can come with their share of risks, which is why consumers should be wary of a retailer who provides hCG without a proper health evaluation and guidance on its proper usage. Jeopardizing one's health to achieve weight loss is unnecessary as there are a wide-range of medications such as, Low-Dose Naltrexone (LDN) prescribed by Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss, that have been proven to work safely and effectively in conjunction with customized diet planning and doctor-supervision.

Interested in safe weight loss solutions that really work? New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

https://www.dietdoc.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo