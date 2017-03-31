Diet Doc Warns that Dr. Phil's 20/20 Diet Makes Exaggerated Claims of Weight Loss Progress

CHARLESTON, WV--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Dr. Phil McGraw, known for his talk shows and books has gained attention for his weight loss program. According to his website, Dr. Phil was able to "put an end to the never-ending rollercoaster of failed weight loss attempts," by using his 20/20 diet plan. Keep in mind that Dr. Phil is a psychologist, not a nutritionist or weight loss expert. In fact, he was investigated by the FTC after making many unsubstantiated claims about his weight loss products. As a result, Dr. Phil had to remove many of his products from the market. His program was actually targeted in a lawsuit to which his brand representatives claimed, "Dr. Phil paid $10.5 million to settle with customers who failed to lose weight." His list of 20 foods, said to induce thermogenesis (elevated calorie burn) has no scientific evidence to back such a claim.

Diet Doc's Medical Director, Dr. Nishant Rao, who has researched and applied effective weight loss strategies for thousands of patients, has reviewed Dr. Phil's 20/20 diet, "This diet was created by Dr. Phil, who unfortunately has a PhD with no expert knowledge in nutrition." Dr. Rao says that "The program makes sensible and somewhat obvious cuts to processed and junk foods." He continues, "However, the diet requires a lot of planning to be able to consume four meals a day from a very selective list of foods." Dr. Rao also notices that there is no focus on individualized weight loss targets, which are a requirement to prevent muscle loss and ensure that energy and metabolism are optimized.

Overall, the 20/20 diet doesn't offer anything revolutionary beyond the hundreds of other fad diets out there, and it is also very cumbersome to follow. Plans such as the 20/20 diet tend to frustrate dieters when such rigorous procedures have to be followed. Losing weight doesn't have to be that difficult, as long as the correct approaches are given from the start. This is precisely why Diet Doc is one of the leading, medical weight loss programs in the U.S. Their team of doctors and nutritional experts speak with each client, individually to determine their best route to quick weight loss. Believing that there is no one-size-fits-all strategy, Diet Doc's programs revolve around their client's unique dietary needs with one-on-one counseling, diet planning and guidance that is affordable and more importantly, effective.

Call today or easily and effortlessly visit Diet Doc to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

