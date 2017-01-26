Diet Doc's Anti-Aging Sermorelin GHRP-6 Formula Revitalizes Male Vitality, Strength and Energy

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Several popular injectable hormone therapies (hCG and hGH for example) are traditionally used for muscle building and weight loss, but come with their share of controversial side effects. Eight years ago, medical weight loss experts at Diet Doc found the use of hCG (human Chorionic Gonadotropin) in particular to be ineffective and harmful to one's health. Since then, many experts in the field, including the FDA have repeatedly warned consumers about the use of hCG. Injectable doses of hGH (human Growth Hormone) have also been used as a controversial hormone replacement therapy treatment, yet like hCG, hGH also has a range of debilitating side effects for its users. These findings have led Diet Doc's team to formulate a safe yet powerful injectable prescription treatment, Sermorelin GHRP-6. Sermorelin is considered one of the safest growth hormones on the market and is used to support the healthy function of the naturally occurring human Growth Hormone (hGH).

Sermorelin injections are a much healthier alternative to hCG and hGH since its main function is to stimulate the natural release of hGH within the body. Sermorelin formula with added peptide, GHRP-6 is a muscle enhancer and weight loss aid made especially for men looking to preserve their muscle mass, as well as increase their virility, energy and stamina as they age. The combination of Sermorelin with added GHRP-6 (Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide) is a powerful recipe for anti-aging and weight maintenance which will:

Substantially increase muscle over diet and exercise alone

Develop and increase lean muscle mass (great for athletes or bodybuilders)

Boost metabolism, resulting in fat loss

Show quicker results when combining with muscle building, exercise/aerobic activity and fat burning foods

Produce extra muscle mass in record time

Boosting immune system function

Preserve heart health

Enhance sexual desire, drive and performance

Increase bone mineral density and joint health

Improve mood and energy levels

Contact Diet Doc today to enjoy this powerful anti-aging and muscle building aid that does not compromise your health, unlike hCG or hGH injections. Our exclusive Sermorelin with GHRP-6 prescription can be used in conjunction with any of Diet Doc's customized diet plans to revitalize men's overall health and restore youthfulness, exuberance and stamina. Our Sermorelin GHRP-6 prescription is carefully formulated by our in-house doctors as a great weight loss catalyst either on its own or in conjunction with any one of our medical weight loss plans to help boost results both safely and quickly.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

