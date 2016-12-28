Diet Doc's Clinical Study Ruled that the 'HCG Diet' was Unsafe for Use Back in 2009

ANCHORAGE, AK--(Marketwired - December 28, 2016) - Produced specifically during pregnancy, the human chorionic gonadotropin hormone (HCG) has been used to stimulate weight loss in conjunction with a calorie restrictive diet plan since the 1950s when it was first introduced by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons. Supporters claim that HCG helps to target and eliminate long-stored fat reserves within the body. This dietary approach to weight loss comes with some degree of controversy given its low-calorie count (often as low as 500 calories per day) and the fact that many experts in the medical field do not support the use of human growth hormones for weight loss purposes. Low-calorie diets are known to cause general malnutrition and symptoms of discomfort such as, chronic hunger, dizziness, fatigue, low-concentration, overall weakness, mood swings, headaches and low-energy.

HCG typically comes in an injectable form, though less effective drops and tablets can be found via online retailers. Its purported weight loss effects work for both men and women, despite its natural occurrence during pregnancy and is supposed to be injected into the body on a daily basis. Experts recommend that HCG injections (which are painless) and their corresponding caloric restrictions should not be adhered to for more than six weeks (or 40 days). Though the use of HCG remains consistent among dieters, the medical weight loss researchers at Diet Doc were one of the first teams to conduct their own in-house clinical study regarding the efficacy and safety of HCG drops and injections for weight loss purposes and concluded that Dr. Simeon's original HCG Diet was unsafe for use in 2009. In fact, the Medical Director of Diet Doc, Dr. Nishant Rao believes that HCG dieting is nothing more than a starvation diet which results in muscle and water weight loss rather than fat, "Though the weight on the scale might be moving downward, body composition isn't improving whatsoever."

Diet Doc helps individuals achieve fast and lasting weight loss due to balanced meal planning which provide between 800-1200 calories per day, resulting in weight loss of up to 20 pounds per month. Unsafe starvation diets are ineffective and cause more damage in the long term. Instead, Diet Doc uses a multi-focused approach to find the root cause of weight gain, with diet plans specifically created for each individual by certified nutritionists. Safe and effective weight loss prescriptions, formulated by Diet Doc and monitored by their medical staff can also be used for appetite suppression, emotional eating and rapid fat loss.

Diet Doc offers a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products and individualized coaching help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Existing patients are losing up to 20 pounds per month safely and effectively. New patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable.

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

