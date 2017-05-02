Diet Doc's Customized Weight Loss Solutions Proven Safer Than 'Lose Weight Fast' Methods Like hCG Diet

FAIRBANKS, AL--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Although known primarily as a hormone produced during pregnancy, hCG has also been utilized as a weight loss aid for decades. Despite its long history, however, it can be extremely dangerous. hCG contains 244 amino acids and has been linked to rapid weight loss by supposedly reducing "abnormal" fat from cells and around internal organs. The original hCG diet plan , developed by Dr. Simeons in the early 1950s, limited daily calorie consumption to just 500 calories and prescribed small doses of hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin). This diet was essentially starvation-based and resulted in negative effects like extreme weakness, hair loss, and muscle loss. For that reason, it was eventually declared "unsafe" by medical experts, nutritionists, and leading weight loss centers like Diet Doc.

Over the years, researchers have learned more about the hCG hormone and developed safer treatment programs involving higher calorie requirements. Typically, these diet plans involve hCG treatment in conjunction with a diet of 800 to 1250 calories each day. This is intended to help dieters lose weight consistently while minimizing the negative side effects associated with the original Simeons method of hCG dieting.

However, the dangers of hCG are still prevalent and dieters must be careful. The hCG drops available online are neither FDA-regulated nor prescription-strength and individuals considering hCG should consider less harmful approaches. hCG is also available in the form of injections and sublingual tablets. Personalized diet planning and administration of any necessary prescription medication by medical professionals is the safest option.

Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss program, has continuously discouraged the Simeons method of hCG dieting and suggests high-calorie programs that involve safer weight loss. Diet Doc also offers unlimited clinical support, direct doctor supervision, and easy-to-follow diet plans that are customized to each patient's specific health and nutritional needs.

Regardless of their weight loss history or individual struggles, Diet Doc helps patients develop an individualized diet based on their nutritional needs or even their genetics. All Diet Doc programs provide a doctor-supervised, customized diet plan. Instead of encouraging patients to adopt harmful dietary practices with no prior medical knowledge, Diet Doc consults with patients to provide a detailed weight loss plan based on their nutritional needs and medical history.

Losing weight with Diet Doc is safe, simple and affordable. Nutrition plans, exercise guidance, motivational support, and dietary supplements are all part of the package. Over 90% of Diet Doc patients report an average weight loss of 20 or more pounds every month and long-term weight loss maintenance is made possible through continuous counseling.

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

