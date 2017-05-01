Diet Doc's Cutting-Edge Medical Solutions Promote Long-term Weight Loss Beyond the 3-Day Military Diet

BLUEFIELD, WV--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Millions of Americans diet each year and seek reliable solutions to lose weight fast. In fact, American consumers spend around $33 billion annually on weight loss products alone. As a result, there is no shortage of fad diets and weight loss supplements promising easy fixes. However, an effective diet involves regular exercise coupled with a balanced diet. Dieters are advised to consult a doctor and create a customized nutritional plan to successfully maintain long-term weight loss.

However, sometimes dieters are truly searching for the best ways to lose weight fast. The Military Diet, or the 3 day diet, is one of the most popular ways to lose up to 10 pounds within a week. The Military diet plan basically involves dieting for three days while taking four days off each week. Dieters can choose to follow a 1500-calorie menu plan during their off days if they choose to continue losing weight; this is, however, purely optional.

Proponents of the Military Diet regard it as a "comprehensive" solution offering quick and effective weight loss over slow and steady dieting. Critics, on the other hand, point out its short-term focus and the tendency of most dieters to regain all the weight lost during their off days or after the diet has concluded. So while the Military Diet may be useful for short-term and emergency weight loss needs, maintaining long-term weight loss is more challenging. To maintain weight loss in the long run, dieters need to avoid gradual weight gain and follow a regular diet and exercise regimen. But in any case, the Military Diet has been recognized as a great way for busy individuals to lose a few pounds, especially during emergency situations like fitting into a wedding dress or losing a few pounds before bikini season.

At Diet Doc, a nationally recognized weight loss center, all dieters are encouraged to seek doctor supervision to ensure consistent and healthy weight loss. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Fast and healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

Diet Doc programs offer a doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life. For patients struggling with portion control or emotional eating, Diet Doc offers solutions like Metwell, which helps balance metabolism and reduce appetite without harmful side effects. Medical weight loss solutions, especially in combination with popular diets like the Military Diet, are particularly effective when supervised by a health professional and customized to an individual's dietary needs, according to Diet Doc's resident medical expert Dr. Rao.

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

