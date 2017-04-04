Diet Doc's Dr. Rao Discusses the Popular "Egg Diet" and Recommends Better Weight Loss Solutions

CHARLESTON, WV--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - The "Egg Diet" has recently become popular but may not be the ideal weight loss solution. There are several versions of the Egg Diet, also known as the Boiled Egg Diet, and they generally involve getting the majority of dietary protein from eggs. The most extreme version of the Egg Diet involves only consuming eggs, which would be extremely unhealthy and downright dangerous, but most Egg Diets recommend replacing or complementing a meal with an egg.

High-protein diets like the Egg Diet make dieters feel full faster and for longer periods of time, thereby helping them reduce portions and avoid emotional eating. Consuming more protein also contributes to higher metabolism, continuous fat burning, and faster muscle growth and recovery. In contrast, diets high in saturated and trans fats, sodium, carbohydrates, sugars, processed foods and various chemicals can result in health complications like hypertension and high blood pressure. However, too much protein can be dangerous. Even with the benefits of high-protein consumption, dieters must be careful. It is extremely common for individuals to forget nutritional balance and consume more protein than their bodies can handle. Excess protein can contribute to higher cholesterol levels or even cause kidney damage, which is why moderation and balance are so important.

Dr. Nishant Rao, medical expert at the Diet Doc Weight Loss Center, states the Egg Diet is nothing more than a Ketogenic Diet relying on egg protein and egg fat instead of a variety of nutrients. He affirms that diets focusing solely on one ingredient are generally "short lived with minimal long-term compliance." This means that diets like the Egg Diet that are quite restrictive and rely on a single ingredient are neither sustainable nor healthy in the long run. A better option, he suggests, is to calculate the nutrients one needs to consume regularly and create balanced and sustainable dietary goals.

In general, when designing a brand new diet or contemplating options like the Egg Diet, the best solution is to consult a doctor or nutritionist to understand nutritional needs and create a step-by-step plan to achieve weight loss goals. Diet Doc is a nationally recognized weight loss center that offers weight loss and diet consulting to all patients, regardless of their dietary needs or history. With a safe, doctor-supervised diet plan and guidance for life, Diet Doc patients gain the following benefits within the very first month:

Fast and healthy weight loss

Understanding of past weight loss failures

Customized and balanced diet plans that curb hunger and establish a healthy lifestyle

Attention to specific nutritional needs based on body chemistry

With a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and motivational coaches, Diet Doc products help individuals lose weight fast and keep it off. More than 90% of Diet Doc patients lose 20 or more pounds every month and maintain weight loss with an easy-to-follow, doctor-prescribed diet.

With Diet Doc, dieters can not only design the perfectly balanced diet but also maintain it in the long run. Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo