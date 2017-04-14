Diet Doc's Medical Weight Loss Team Reviews the Apple Cider Vinegar Diet

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - April 14, 2017) - Within recent years, apple cider vinegar has gained notoriety for its wide-range of health and purported weight loss benefits. Such claims have traditionally originated from those within the natural-health industry, as well as individual consumers. Most natural or alternative foods or products lack scientific or research-based evidence for such claims, since the FDA does not regulate them. However, given the heightened attention that apple cider vinegar has been receiving, studies to prove or disprove its efficacy have increased.

So, does apple cider vinegar really stimulate weight loss as many users have claimed? Studies are now showing that this may indeed be true. A study conducted by the Journal of Functional Foods found that people who regularly drink apple cider vinegar have lower blood glucose levels on average. Controlled blood sugar levels have positive effects on weight loss and weight maintenance. Also, it has been reported that the acetic acid found in apple cider vinegar may interfere with the digestion of starches, resulting in them not being broken down in the same way. This interference may have an impact on weight loss. Regular vinegar consumption has also been linked to lower BMI's, reduced weight circumferences and lower body weight in general.

Diet Doc recommends that if you're using apple cider vinegar to lose weight, that you do so wisely. Highly-acidic diets can result in tooth decay, calcium depletion and can aggravate conditions such as GERD and acid reflux. The best way to lose weight, while minimizing health risks is to seek professional dietary guidance who can determine the best course of action for your unique needs. Diet Doc's one-on-one consultations allow all clients to speak with certified nutritionists who will create affordable, customized diet plans for quick, no-risk weight loss.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient's age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

