Diet Doc's New Sermorelin GHRP-2 Stimulates Weight Loss for Men and Women

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Much safer than the controversial hCG diet, our new Sermorelin with an added peptide, GHRP-2 is a muscle enhancer and weight loss aid for both men and women who are looking to gain and preserve muscle mass, speed up their metabolisms and slow down the aging process. Sermorelin is a growth hormone that is known to promote the healthy function of the body's main human Growth Hormone (hGH). hGH has often be used for hormone replacement therapy treatments, but not without a range of adverse and often debilitating side effects. Sermorelin however, is considered to be a much safer alternative since it functions by stimulating the natural release of hGH within the body.

Our exclusive Sermorelin GHRP-2 (Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide) is a formula which combines two powerful growth hormone stimulants in order to reduce the effects of aging by:

Increasing energy, vitality and endurance

Strengthening the cardiovascular system as well as immune function

Improving bone mineralization, skin density and collagen production

Enhancing sexual desire and drive

Accelerating healing from wounds or surgery

Enhancing sleep quality

In addition to Sermorelin GHRP-2's amazing anti-aging benefits, it will also stimulate weight loss by:

Aiding in the development and preservation of lean muscle mass

Stimulating the body's metabolism for optimum fat loss

Our exclusive Sermorelin GHRP-2 prescription can be used in conjunction with any of Diet Doc's customized diet plans to revitalize one's overall health and youthfulness. Call today for instant access to this innovative weight loss and anti-aging aid. Our Semorelin GHRP-2 prescription is carefully formulated by our in-house doctors as a great weight loss catalyst either on its own or in conjunction with any one of our medical weight loss plans to help boost results both safely and quickly. Diet Doc reviews each patient's health history to create a personalized diet plans that stimulate rapid weight loss, promote weight management and slow down the aging process. Existing patients are losing up to 20 pounds per month safely and effectively.

Diet Doc's prescriptions are produced in an FDA approved compounding pharmacy in the United States, so there's no worry about quality or purity. New patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

