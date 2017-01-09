Diet Doc's Rolls Out New Lean Aminos Prescription to Accelerate Fat Loss and Stabilize Energy Levels

CHARLESTON, WV--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - The Military Diet, Ketogenic Diet and others are rising in popularity this season. However, sudden changes in diet can cause the body to crash. Low-energy, fatigue and irritability tend to be unspoken aspects of such diets, due to the reduction in carbs and calories. Dieters may find themselves feeling lethargic, weak and exhausted overall. These effects can negatively impact their desire to exercise or even disrupt their ability to function in other areas of life. Due to this, nationally recognized medical weight loss program, Diet Doc has formulated a brand-new prescription to assist dieters with their weight loss goals: Diet Doc Lean Aminos. This new formula contains a powerhouse combination of essential amino acids and vitamins which work together for increased fat burning, an increased metabolic rate, the preservation of lean muscle, stabilized energy levels and regulated blood sugar. Diet Doc's team of medical and nutritional experts have specifically formulated this new prescription with accelerated weight loss in mind by using an exclusive blend of the best ingredients on the market:

Methionine is an essential amino acid with a fat-dissolving component. It also reduces the amount of fat deposited in the liver.

Inositol is a lipotropic that breaks down stored areas of fat via the body's metabolic process. Working similarly to a vitamin, inositol ensures that the body is still receiving its nutritional needs throughout the metabolic process, while also allowing for fat stores to be released and used up.

Choline reduces body fat percentages by increasing the rate of lipolysis which allows the body to burn more fat that it would at its typical metabolic rate

Carnitine is a substance produced by the liver and kidneys which converts body fat into energy. Carnitine reduces body fat, increases muscle mass, improves stamina and strength and lessens fatigue, which may all contribute to weight loss.

Arginine is an amino acid that changes into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is a neurotransmitter that improves circulation and blood flow. Arginine improves blood circulation, workout performance and muscle recovery time leading to an increase in the rate of fat burning.

Diet Doc Lean Aminos also provide essential vitamins and minerals which assist in fat loss and weight management:

Thiamine (vitamin B1) converts carbohydrates into energy.

Riboflavin (vitamin B2) assists in cell function and boosts metabolism by releasing the energy. from proteins, carbohydrates and fats.

Pyridoxine (vitamin B6) helps to maintain blood sugar levels by converting stored carbohydrates into glucose. It also stimulates the thyroid and reduces the level of water retention throughout the body.

Ascorbic acid (vitamin C) regulates the fat-storing hormone cortisol. It also boosts the properties of carnitine for increase fat elimination.

Chromium controls blood sugar, reduces carbohydrate cravings and increases lean muscle.

Give us a call today and get instant access to this exclusive prescription weight loss aid. Diet Doc Lean Aminos is safe for long term use, contains no harmful ingredients, and can be combined with any of our other great prescription weight loss aids to help boost your results. Each ingredient in Diet Doc Lean Aminos is formulated to work seamlessly with the other products to help you boost results and achieve your weight loss goals, safely and consistently.

Diet Doc Lean Aminos is formulated by our in-house doctors as a great weight loss catalyst either on its own, or in conjunction with any one of our medical weight loss plans to help boost results. Diet Doc begins by reviewing each patient's health history to create a personalized diet and prescription plan to achieve fast weight loss, and just like our other weight loss aids, our prescriptions are produced in an FDA approved compounding pharmacy in the United States, so you'll never have to worry about quality or purity.

New patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available 6 days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients.

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

