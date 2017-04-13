Difference Capital Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Difference Capital Financial Inc. ("DCF" or the "Company") (TSX: DCF) (TSX: DCF.DB), announced today that Victor Duong, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), has resigned from the Company to pursue other personal and professional opportunities. Mr. Duong remains available to DCF on a consulting basis.

Mr. Duong joined DCF in 2013 as VP Finance and became CFO on June 1, 2015. Henry Kneis, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "The board of directors and the entire DCF team join me in thanking Victor for his contributions and for his leadership."

The board of directors is undertaking a review of the Company's resource requirements with respect to its finance department. Tom Astle, Chief Investment Officer of DCF, will act as interim Chief Financial Officer during this process.

About Difference Capital Financial Inc.

Difference Capital Financial Inc. invests in and advises growth companies. We leverage our capital market expertise to help unlock the value in technology, media and healthcare companies as they approach important milestones in their business lifecycle.