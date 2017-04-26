DiGennaro Communications Grabs Two New Executive Team Hires: Veteran Journalist Michael Burgi Joins as SVP, Content and News and Megan McIlroy Returns as SVP, Group Director

Both Execs Bring Vast Expertise across the Media, Marketing and Technology Industries

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Boutique strategic communications agency, DiGennaro Communications (DGC), today announced the appointment of Michael Burgi as SVP, Content and News and Megan McIlroy as SVP, Group Director, overseeing a portfolio of clients for DGC's media and marketing practice. Burgi, a seasoned journalist most recently serving as Director of Editorial Partnerships at Adweek, will build upon and accelerate DGC's content and thought leadership offering, as well as its features and news bureau. McIlroy, a former DGC employee and experienced PR professional, will oversee a portfolio of businesses comprising DGC's media and marketing practice. Both executives will report directly into DGC's Founder and CEO, Samantha DiGennaro, and serve on her Executive Team.

"We are thrilled that both Michael and Megan have joined DGC during this tremendous period of growth and expansion," said DiGennaro. "They both bring a hybrid mix of journalism and PR experience, and know the media, marketing and technology industries inside and out. We've had a great track record of 'boomerang' employees who have left and come back, and Megan was always a trusted and valued member of our team with a nose for news and a deep understanding of our industry and the media. As for Michael, we've kept up with each other's careers for years and I have always deeply respected his work as a journalist, editor and communications professional so it seemed like kismet that he decided to make the leap to come help us grow and evolve DGC's content offering."

Burgi is a longtime industry journalist and editor who has also spent time on the PR side. Since 2013 he's worked at Adweek as both Director of Editorial Partnerships and Features Editor, and prior to that, held senior PR and communications roles at Starcom MediaVest Group and Canoe Ventures. He spent the bulk of his career covering the advertising and media industries, eventually rising to Editor in Chief/Associate Publisher of Mediaweek, part of the Adweek Media family. He holds a B.A. in Journalism from New York University.

McIlroy first joined DGC in 2010 after working at Paramount Pictures. She also brings journalism experience, having previously covered digital and media agencies as a reporter for Advertising Age. Most recently, she served as a Vice President at PR firm Sunshine Sachs, where she worked with clients including RPA, Flipboard, Mekanism, Rubicon Project and Ad Age Digital Conference, among others. She earned her B.A. in Journalism at the University of Maryland.

The hiring of Burgi and McIlroy comes at a time of significant growth for DiGennaro Communications as the agency continues to expand and diversify its client and talent base, adding a full suite of new training offerings and being named one of 2016's "50 Most Powerful PR Firms" by the New York Observer. DGC has also recently added Spotify, National Geographic and Disney on Ice to its roster of high-profile clients, which includes Facebook, Instagram, DDB, David & Goliath, GSD&M, Epsilon, Jingle Punks, the community and Double Verify, among many others.

DiGennaro Communications (DGC) is a team of communicators for creative brands. Founded in 2006, by Samantha DiGennaro, DGC currently supports innovative companies in a range of sectors including media, entertainment, marketing, technology, publishing and consumer brands, including Facebook, Instagram, National Geographic, Spotify, Disney on Ice, Epsilon, Jingle Punks and Double Verify. Leading brands and emerging entrepreneurs trust DGC to deliver the increased awareness and understanding that ultimately drives brand value. DGC is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Austin and Miami, and partnerships in the UK, Bangalore, Sydney and Melbourne.

DGC has been named a Top 50 PR Firm by The Observer, Company of the Year by The Stevie Awards for Women in Business, a Great Entrepreneurial Place to Work by NY Enterprise Report and has been included in Inc.'s 500|5000 list of America's fastest growing privately held companies for over five years. DiGennaro herself has also been recognized as an Entrepreneur of the Year by The Stevie Awards and is a recipient of the SmartCEO Brava! Award. Learn more here: www.digennaro-usa.com

