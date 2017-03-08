DiGennaro Communications Launches "Training in Transit" Activation at the 2017 South by Southwest Festival, Austin

NYC-Based Public Relations Agency Offers On-the-Go Presentation Prep and Media Training to C-Level Speakers and Attendees

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Boutique strategic communications agency, DiGennaro Communications (DGC), today announced the launch of an exclusive speaker and media training activation, "Training in Transit," at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival, which kicks off Friday, March 10 in Austin, Texas.

Built on the heels of DGC's extensive, premium Training offering -- which includes media training, speaker/panelist training, keynote presentation polishing, key message refinement and PR 101 workshops -- Training in Transit saw a successful "soft launch" at 2016's Advertising Week New York. The activation, running from Saturday, March 11 to Tuesday, March 14, will prepare tech, entertainment, music and marketing executives for their panels, keynotes, and on-site press meetings at one of the world's largest conferences.

"Whether you're looking to learn the basic do's and don'ts of public speaking, want to fine tune your keynote presentation or identify key messages to reinforce with press, our team can help," said Samantha DiGennaro, CEO and Founder of DiGennaro Communications. "Our 'Training in Transit' initiative offers a quick introduction to DGC's suite of premium Training programs, and overall is a great way for us to provide value and hospitality on-the-go at industry events."

DGC's team of seasoned trainers will be on the ground to facilitate these one-to-one sessions, which are complimentary and consist of quick tips, role play and best practices for getting stage- and press-ready; from reviewing tips for giving an engaging, live presentation to tackling post-session questions and interviews.

DGC has extensive experience providing strategic media relations and thought leadership counsel to the world's best-known entertainment and content brands, leading advertising agencies and marketing platforms, disruptor and start-up technology companies, and offers a suite of more in-depth and specialized training programs, tailored to client's particular needs.

Training in Transit sessions at SXSWi are limited, but spaces are still open. To reserve a spot, contact the Training in Transit team (Christine: Christine@digennaro-usa.com; Claire: Claire.Eisenberg@digennaro-usa.com). Follow the fun on social via DGC's channels: @digennaro with hashtag #trainingintransit.

About DiGennaro Communications

DiGennaro Communications (DGC) is a team of communicators for creative brands. Founded in 2006, by Samantha DiGennaro, DGC currently supports innovative companies in a range of sectors including media, entertainment, marketing, technology, publishing and consumer brands, including Facebook, Instagram, National Geographic, Spotify, Disney on Ice, Epsilon, Jingle Punks and Double Verify. Leading brands and emerging entrepreneurs trust DGC to deliver the increased awareness and understanding that ultimately drives brand value. DGC is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Austin and Miami, and partnerships in the UK, Bangalore, Sydney and Melbourne.

DGC has been named a Top 50 PR Firm by The Observer, Company of the Year by The Stevie Awards for Women in Business, a Great Entrepreneurial Place to Work by NY Enterprise Report and has been included in Inc.'s 500|5000 list of America's fastest growing privately held companies for over five years. DiGennaro herself has also been recognized as an Entrepreneur of the Year by The Stevie Awards and is a recipient of the SmartCEO Brava! Award. Learn more here: www.digennaro-usa.com

