Digicel Partners With Qwilt to Optimise Over-the-Top Video Content to Improve Quality of Experience for Customers

Leading mobile broadband ISP deploys Qwilt's open caching and CDN solution to optimize network for increased streaming video traffic

Delivering the highest possible video experience to Digicel customers

Driving down cost and increasing network intelligence

Reducing reliance of off-island connectivity and bringing content closer to customers

Supporting Digicel's distributed network and Smart CDN & cloud strategy

Qwilt, a leading provider of content delivery and open caching solutions, today announced that Digicel, total communications and entertainment provider, has deployed its award-winning open cache solution to boost network capacity and improve over-the-top (OTT) streaming for its customers across the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific.

Developed in response to the exponential growth in video streaming, the partnership will see Digicel delivering enhanced quality of experience (QoE) for its customers using online video and live streaming services across its markets.

"Deploying Qwilt's open caching solution is a significant milestone as we continue to meet the growing demands of our customers who are relying more and more on OTT video for everything -- from streaming their favourite shows to accessing live streams of major events," said John Quinn, Group Chief Technical Officer at Digicel Play.

Quinn added, "This is about building a more resilient network and taking control of content delivery to our customers. The results to date have been amazing -- we have seen average bit rate improve by 160 percent with customers enjoying a faster and seamless streaming experience."

By analysing OTT video traffic in real-time, Qwilt's open cache solution -- deployed deep in ISP networks -- is able to store and deliver popular video content locally, close to subscribers, and optimize streaming for both network utilisation and quality of experience. This new open architecture -- built to manage OTT, Video-on-Demand (VOD) and live streaming -- is the foundation which enables network scaling to support the future of online video.

"The extraordinary growth of online video is top of mind for the industry. Network operators are looking for solutions to scale their networks and satisfy their subscribers. We are excited to work with Digicel to extend the reach of our open caching solution and meet the growing demand for OTT services among their subscribers in region", said Alon Maor, CEO and co-founder of Qwilt.

Qwilt's open cache solution is engineered specifically for high performance and scalable video delivery in the demanding environment of high capacity operator networks. It is delivered as a fully managed service to speed deployment and streamline ongoing operation. The broader operator organization -- including network planning, engineering and operations teams -- benefits from comprehensive media analytics, which offer insights into growth trends, content sources and consumer preferences.

About Digicel

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 33 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. After 15 years of operation, total investment to date stands at over US$5 billion worldwide. The company is renowned for delivering best value, best service and best network. Digicel is the lead sponsor of Caribbean, Central American and Pacific sports teams, including the Special Olympics teams throughout these regions.

Digicel sponsors the West Indies cricket team and is also the presenting partner of the Caribbean Premier League. In the Pacific, Digicel is the proud sponsor of grassroots NRL programs, women's business initiatives and the Amicale soccer team in Vanuatu. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets and has set up Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programmes.

Visit www.digicelgroup.com for more information.

About Qwilt

Qwilt's unique Edge Cloud Platform and Open Caching software solutions help Internet service providers address the dramatic growth of streaming media on their networks and the need for a low latency, high scale infrastructure to support future applications. Qwilt's cloud managed open platform, running on commodity compute and storage infrastructure and deployed close to consumers, creates a massively distributed Edge Cloud that supports applications such as Open Caching, 4K Live Streaming, AR, VR, Self- Driving Cars and IoT.

A growing number of the world's leading cable, telecom and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt to optimize their networks to support growing consumer demand for online video content as a primary entertainment source.

Qwilt is a founding member of the Streaming Video Alliance, a new industry forum building the open architecture for streaming. Founded in 2010 by industry veterans from Cisco and Juniper, Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disruptive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker and Redpoint Ventures. Learn more at www.qwilt.com.

