DigiCert IoT Identity Solutions Earn IoT Enterprise Security Platform of the Year

LEHI, UT--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - DigiCert, a global leader in scalable identity, authentication and encryption solutions for enterprise and Internet of Things (IoT) security, today announced that its IoT identity solutions have been recognized as the IoT Enterprise Security Platform of the Year. The distinction comes from the IoT Breakthrough Awards, which recognize todays leading companies, technologies and products on the IoT market.

"IoT implementations involve millions of connected devices and their associated credentials," said DigiCert CTO Dan Timpson. "The challenge in securing these devices is often one of scale. DigiCert's platform has been tested to enable unique identities for connected devices, no matter the scale of the deployment. Given the growing number of connected devices on the market, addressing proper security for these devices is more important now than ever for the IoT to succeed."

The DigiCert platform provides automated, high-volume digital certificate issuance and provisioning to establish device identity and authentication, encryption, and data integrity. Integrating DigiCert's secure APIs into their existing IT infrastructure, leading IoT platforms as well as device manufacturers and companies deploying their owned connected devices enjoy simplified, dynamic certificate services at scale. Built upon solid and proven PKI technologies and principles, DigiCert provides architected solutions to include customized certificate profiles and deployment of multiple protocols to enroll identity credentials onto IoT devices. Additionally, DigiCert offers hosted or on-premise PKI solutions as well as on-device key management and encrypted key storage.

"The scale makes it too hard to manually oversee the distribution of certificates on connected IoT devices. But our IoT identity solutions make the management of these certificates attainable," said Timpson.

Together with strong in-house expertise, the DigiCert platform helps organizations of any size build a custom, scalable security infrastructure for their IoT deployments.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading provider of scalable security solutions for a connected world. The most innovative companies, including the Global 2000, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity, authentication and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. DigiCert supports SSL/TLS and other digital certificates for PKI deployments at any scale through its certificate lifecycle management platform, CertCentral®. The company has been recognized with dozens of awards for its enterprise-grade management platform, fast and knowledgeable customer support, and market-leading growth. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert.

