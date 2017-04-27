Digital Ally Receives Order to Upgrade Airport Shuttle Bus Fleet Video Systems

Order includes upgrade of entire shuttle bus fleet to include three years of FleetVu Manager driver training and monitoring portal and related cloud storage services

LENEXA, KS--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DGLY) ("Digital" or the "Company"), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, today announced the receipt of an order from an existing customer for DVM-250 in-bus systems and FleetVu Manager cloud software.

The customer, which is one of the largest near-airport parking companies in the United States with operations in more than 30 locations at 20 airports, has awarded the Company's commercial division a three-year service contract to upgrade its existing fleet of 388 DVM-250 in-bus event recorder systems to include Digital Ally's FleetVu Manager cloud service, which provides driver training/monitoring and cloud storage. The contract also includes an additional 78 new DVM-250 in-bus video systems equipped with FleetVu Manager, which will complete this customer's full fleet deployment. The order totals approximately $400,000 in revenue, including FleetVU Manager recurring service over three years. The customer's shuttle buses pick up and drop off guests at their vehicles or valet lobbies and run continuously to and from airport terminals.

"We continue to be pleased by the success of our commercial division, specifically with our ability to retain and extend our current customer contracts," said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, Inc. "We pride ourselves on our ability to provide our customers with the most innovative and cost effective end-to-end total video solution available on the market. Our loyal customers not only renew contracts, but also upgrade their equipment and software," Ross continued. "With our FleetVu Manager software, every tool a fleet manager needs is in the cloud. Users are able to customize defined feedback parameters for their drivers and automatically have the data uploaded to FleetVuManager.com, without having to sort through hours of recorded video events. This order is an early indication that our corporate-wide strategy to grow our recurring service revenue base appears to be yielding positive results," concluded Ross.

"Our initial success of the DVM-250 series of commercial event recorders was in the ambulance, taxi, limousine and paratransit market. We are very pleased to report that we continue to gain significant market-share in the airport ground transportation market with this order from a leader in that industry. We are pursuing our goal of widening our commercial sales channels to address additional market opportunities, including ride-sharing, local delivery, overnight delivery, over-the-road trucks, and other vehicle fleet operators," stated John Rumage, head of the Company's commercial division.

The DVM-250Plus is supported by Digital Ally's FleetVu Manager cloud service including driver training/monitoring and cloud storage, which is designed specifically to increase safety in commercial fleet vehicles. The versatility and comprehensive nature of the FleetVu Manager cloud portal and storage was cited as a major reason for this customer's decision to upgrade and outfit its entire fleet with Digital's event recorders with cloud service. Another unique and important feature that the Company's event recorders provide is multi-camera functionality, which allows airport shuttle bus customers to capture video from four cameras -- road facing, driver facing, reverse and when the side doors of a bus are in operation.

The DVM-250 is a video event data recorder (VEDR) that is integrated into a rear-view mirror and captures "events" defined by the customer, which generally include accidents, speeding, braking, swerving, and other user-defined triggers, while providing features such as immediate driver feedback. It also records in a continuous loop while simultaneously providing video documentation of events. FleetVu Manager adds powerful real-time asset tracking, automated alerts and telematics capabilities at our customer's fingertips. Software options include live asset tracking and mapping, posted speed violations and customizable real-time alerts, such as idle time, collisions, geo fences and speeding. FleetVu Cloud enables agency managers to easily monitor their fleet of vehicles and driver performance. Users can store and manage video, update firmware and wireless configurations while using features, such as mapping, reporting and creating driver score cards. FleetVu mobile allows drivers to perform pre- and post-inspections of the vehicle. It instantly sends alerts via SMS or email to fleet managers if there is a breakdown, maintenance request or any issue with that vehicle.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications. The Company's primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. The Company is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, and its shares are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DGLY." For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow us on Twitter @digitalallyinc and Facebook www.facebook.com/DigitalAllyInc.

