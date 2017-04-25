Digital Caddies to Change name to IZON Technologies

New Identity Leverages and Aligns the Two Companies and Their Respective Technologies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Digital Caddies, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CADY) announced today that upon completion of the acquisition of Adzzup, Inc. the company has proposed to change its name from Digital Caddies, Inc. to IZON Technologies.

"With the previously announced planned acquisition of Adzzup nearing completion, we have decided now was the best time to announce a proposed new name and brand identity that describes all the technology and services we offer," said Brad Nightingale, CEO of Digital Caddies. "IZON Technologies, Inc. was selected as our new name as we believe it best describes the most important thing we do for our advertising customers; we use our suite of platform technologies to keep eyes on your brand and/or business."

In addition to IZON Technologies, the company will also adopt two other identities for the distinct technology services they provide. IZON Network will be used to describe the platform technology currently being provided by Digital Caddies to golfers and golf courses and IZON Systems will be used to describe the suite of digital marketing and advertising technology and services that are sold to advertisers currently being provided by Adzzup.

Brad Nightingale went on to say, "We are very excited to move forward with this new identity and to build our brand around it as we believe it grasps the much larger scope of what our combined companies will become and where it will grow too."

The name change will only officially take effect after certain regulatory and shareholder approvals are received, however the Company will immediately begin utilizing the name in their marketing, sales and press materials.

About Digital Caddies (IZON Network)

Digital Caddies' is one of the first cloud based content and media solutions for golf courses and golfers that provides unique access to golfers via an interactive tablet mounted in golf carts on golf courses. The system is collectively referred to as The Player's Network and once a golf course is equipped, golfers enjoy a variety of useful applications and services, including GPS-based course navigation and aerial fairway and green views with accurate yardages to landmarks. The tablets install easily on any kind of golf cart and connect wirelessly to the Web through Sprint's nationwide wireless network, providing the golf course a broad portfolio of real-time course management tools via GPS-based cart tracking and communications. The network of always on, always connected tablets also provide advertisers the opportunity to market and interact with people in ways that have not been possible before.

Digital Caddies is committed to ongoing innovation that will deliver valuable content to golfers, enhance golf course operations and allow marketers to reach a highly sought-after and lucrative demographic. For more information about Digital Caddies, please visit www.digitalcaddies.net

About Adzzup (IZON Systems)

In January, Digital Caddies announced it will be acquiring Adzzup. Founded in 2006, Adzzup is an internet marketing and advertising sales organization based Phoenix, Arizona who is focussed on providing advertising services to small and medium sized businesses across the nation trying to break into the huge internet/online marketing industry. They service customers all over the United States and Canada. Adzzup has developed an online application that makes creating content and marketing for companies online efficient and cost effective, providing proven returns on investment. For more information about Adzzup please visit http://adzzup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Digital Caddies, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Digital Caddies, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Digital Caddies, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.