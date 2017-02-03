Digital Donations to Feature Heart Month during February at ATMs Nationwide

MELVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 3, 2017) - Digital Donations today announced the launch of a nationwide campaign with its ATM partners to promote the American Heart Association's Heart Month. February is American Heart month, a federally designated event, to encourage focus on the heart. During the month, consumers can make tax-deductible charitable donations at participating ATMs, while handling everyday transactions such as cash withdrawals, account balance and inquiries. This is also a great way to get families, friends and communities involved.

Keith Orlean, President Digital Donations, Inc.: "With a growing network of thousands of locations across all 50 states, (to find a location near you visit www.atmdonations.org) we will be featuring a participating nonprofit each month. February's Heart Month will be the first in a series of monthly fundraising drives designed specifically to highlight a participating charity. As we continue to add locations, our ability to increase awareness and needed funds will have a lasting impact for our charitable partners." Other charities include Alzheimer's Foundation of America, Champions for Kids, The Humane Society, National Multiple Sclerosis and United Charitable.

About American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Founded by six cardiologists in 1924, the organization now includes more than 22.5 million volunteers and supporters. Funding innovative research, fighting for stronger public health policies, and providing critical tools and information to save and improve lives, the nationwide organization includes 156 local offices and more than 3,000 employees.

About Digital Donations

Digital Donations is an integrated technology platform designed for the solicitation of donations at the point of sale, mobile giving, ATMs and online. Our passion for creating social impact through creative, non-traditional methods provides a platform for nonprofits and businesses to make a difference in the communities where they reside and transact business.